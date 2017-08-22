Mobile

Novartis links app, ResearchKit and smartphone sensors for multiple sclerosis study

The goal is to improve understanding of the daily challenges patients with MS can have and to uncover new potential measurements of treatment effectiveness through real-time data collection.
By Bill Siwicki
August 22, 2017
11:53 AM
Share
elevateMS app

A screen snap from the ElevateMS app.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals has launched a mobile research study for people with multiple sclerosis that collects data via their smartphones. This does away with clinic visits typically associated with such research studies.

The study, “Evaluation of Evidence from Smart Phone Sensors and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Participants with Multiple Sclerosis,” or ElevateMS, is designed to collect smartphone sensor-based data from physical tasks and symptoms.

The goal of the study is to improve understanding of the daily challenges patients with MS can have and to uncover new potential measurements of treatment effectiveness through real-time data collection from participants in their everyday life, Novartis said.

[Also: Alphabet acquires Senosis, a stealthy health app from serial entrepreneur Shwetak Patel]

The elevateMS study has been developed in partnership with Sage Bionetworks. It uses a mobile app that was built on the Apple ResearchKit platform. This emerging research platform enables study participants to contribute to research from home or on the go. At the same time, ResearchKit enables researchers to collect data in a participant’s everyday environment.

The mobile app was designed with input from patients, neurologists and others. Patients commented on the app’s user interface, what the study should measure, and how the app should track patient activity and disease symptoms.

[Also: Verily joins NIH's Aurora PTSD research study]

“As physicians, we always want to know how our patients with MS are doing on the treatments we prescribe,” said Stanley Cohan, MD, medical director of the Providence Multiple Sclerosis Center in Portland, Oregon. He also is a scientific advisor to the study. “With the elevateMS app, study participants can frequently document their symptoms in a personal health story. In turn, this data may provide researchers with new ways to look at disease progression and treatment effectiveness.”

The elevateMS study is open to U.S. participants with and without MS who can download the app from the Apple App Store and provide their mandatory informed consent. Participants have a right to leave the study anytime they wish. Using smartphones, theelevateMS app will capture participant responses to questionnaires, passive and active sensor-based movement data, and functional performance tasks completed by the participants.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Mobile, Mobility, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Researchers lean on IBM tech in bid to tackle autoimmune diseases
autoimmune diseases technology

A bacteria being devoured by a blue-colored human white blood cell. Photo via cdc.gov

Most Read

Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

value-based healthcare

Using one central application streamlines the process of duplicating work in different venues for solo doctor practices.

Aledade tech is helping solo practitioners stay...
EHR vendor CliniComp sues government over no-bid VA contract with Cerner
EHR vendor CliniComp sues government over no-bid VA...
Former 23andMe president joins Livongo
Former 23andMe president joins Livongo
patient identity
Could cloud automation solve patient matching challenges?
OIG scolds New Mexico for failing to secure Medicaid data
Sutter Health, Quartet Health partner on mental health coordination

Sutter Health, based in Sacramento, California, will pilot Quartet’s technology in the Roseville area of the state. Photo via Google Maps

Sutter Health, Quartet Health partner on mental health...
elevateMS app

A screen snap from the ElevateMS app.

Novartis links app, ResearchKit and smartphone sensors...
prepare for cyberattacks during a public health crisis
How to prepare for cyberattacks that strike during a...