Novant Health names Angela Yochem chief digital officer

Angela Yochem will step in as Novant Health’s chief digital officer, the system announced and will take charge of development of their the strategic vision for patient engagement through technology and improving the patient experience. Yochem’s new role is effective January 2018.

She will also spearhead system-wide implementation of digital media solutions, specifically design, development, operations and support, Novant said.

Yochem’s previous roles include chief information officer and executive vice president of digital channels at Rent-A-Center in Plano, Texas, where she restructured the technology division and defined new digital channels for the company. Before that, Yochem was global chief information officer at BDP International, a privately-held global logistics company.

In the healthcare realm, she served as AstraZeneca’s first global chief technology officer in Wilmington, Delaware.

Carl Armato, President and CEO of Novant Health, commented “Angela has a consistent record of digital innovation and Novant Health will be stronger and positioned for even greater success with her leadership in this space. I am excited to see how she finds new and creative ways to connect with our patients, team members and communities.”

Yochem also carries advisory responsibilities in several roles as the independent director for Rocana, an advanced analytics software firm recently acquired by Splunk; an entrepreneur-in-residence with Colorado-based investment firm Vonzos Partners as well as a mentor for SK Telecom Americas Innopartners, the business development and venture capital arm of SK Telecom.

Twitter: @BethJSanborn

Email the writer: beth.sanborn@himssmedia.com