Nominations for HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards open

Awards recognize women who work in healthcare information technology
Bernie Monegain
August 17, 2017
Marian J. Ball, senior adviser at IBM Research, accepts a Most Influential Women in Health IT Award at HIMSS17.

Nominations for the HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards, will close on August 28 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

The awards program, which begins its second year, recognizes influential women at all stages of their career. The goal is to highlight the work and impact of women in healthcare information technology

An Awards Selection Committee composed of past recipients of the award will select this year’s recipients.

Detailed instructions on eligibility and criteria for nominations are available here.

The 2016 recipients of the inaugural Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards, who will select the 2017 awardees are:

  • Shareefa Alabdulmunem, head of eServices, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Saudi Arabia
  • Marian Ball, senior advisor, research, at IBM Research. She is also professor emerita, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and affiliate professor, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
  • Rachelle Blake, CEO, president, managing director of Omni Micro Systems, Omni Med Solutions GmbH (Germany), Omni Micro/Omni Med Solutions, Inc. (US)
  • Christina Caraballo, senior healthcare strategist, Get Real Health
  • Karen DeSalvo, MD, is the former Acting Assistant Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
  • Karen Guice, MD, is the former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs
  • Lisa Stump, senior vice president and CIO at Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine

