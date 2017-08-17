Nominations for HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards open

Nominations for the HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards, will close on August 28 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

The awards program, which begins its second year, recognizes influential women at all stages of their career. The goal is to highlight the work and impact of women in healthcare information technology

An Awards Selection Committee composed of past recipients of the award will select this year’s recipients.

Detailed instructions on eligibility and criteria for nominations are available here.

The 2016 recipients of the inaugural Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards, who will select the 2017 awardees are: