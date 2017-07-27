NIH's 'All of Us' precision medicine initiative names four partners

The National Institutes of Health has selected the first four community partner awards to join the ”All of Us” Research Program,

This initial group of awardees will receive a combined $1.7 million this fiscal year.

The awardees are charged with raising awareness about the program among seniors, Hispanics and Latinos, African Americans and the LGBTQ community.

[Also: NIH All of Us program gearing up for 'precision engagement,' Eric Dishman says]

The awardees are:

FiftyForward (formerly Senior Citizens, Inc.), based in Nashville, Tenn., will share information about All of Us at affiliated lifelong learning centers and through home-based services to reach urban and rural, economically disadvantaged and older adult populations. FiftyForward also will train peer ambassadors to inspire community members to join.

The National Alliance for Hispanic Health, based in Washington, D.C., will launch bilingual (English and Spanish) national and local initiatives to promote All of Us in Hispanic communities and work to overcome potential challenges to participation.

The Delta Research and Educational Foundation based in Washington, D.C., in collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Council of Negro Women, will launch a national health initiative called “Research Matters: Creating Possibilities to Achieve Health and Wellness for the All of Us Research Program.”

The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation will form a national network to engage sexual and gender minorities across the country in All of Us. The team will provide input on enrollment materials and research plans, develop customized educational programs and study best practices in the dissemination of research results to support retention.

