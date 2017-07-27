Precision Medicine

NIH's 'All of Us' precision medicine initiative names four partners

Awardees, which will share in $1.7 million to support the cause, charged with raising awareness around the project.
By Bernie Monegain
July 27, 2017
10:38 AM
Share
NIH precision medicine initiative

The National Institutes of Health has selected the first four community partner awards to join the ”All of Us” Research Program, 

This initial group of awardees will receive a combined $1.7 million this fiscal year.

The awardees are charged with raising awareness about the program among seniors, Hispanics and Latinos, African Americans and the LGBTQ community.

[Also: NIH All of Us program gearing up for 'precision engagement,' Eric Dishman says]

The awardees are:

FiftyForward (formerly Senior Citizens, Inc.), based in Nashville, Tenn., will share information about All of Us at affiliated lifelong learning centers and through home-based services to reach urban and rural, economically disadvantaged and older adult populations. FiftyForward also will train peer ambassadors to inspire community members to join.

The National Alliance for Hispanic Health, based in Washington, D.C., will launch bilingual (English and Spanish) national and local initiatives to promote All of Us in Hispanic communities and work to overcome potential challenges to participation.

The Delta Research and Educational Foundation based in Washington, D.C., in collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Council of Negro Women, will launch a national health initiative called “Research Matters: Creating Possibilities to Achieve Health and Wellness for the All of Us Research Program.”

The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation will form a national network to engage sexual and gender minorities across the country in All of Us. The team will provide input on enrollment materials and research plans, develop customized educational programs and study best practices in the dissemination of research results to support retention.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Hal Wolf named CEO of HIMSS, digital health veteran to replace Steve Lieber

Harold "Hal" Wolf III

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

cybersecurity best practices
New cybersecurity best practices are emerging for IoT
NIH precision medicine initiative
NIH's 'All of Us' precision medicine...
ransomware attack payments
Google: Ransomware victims paid $25 million to hackers
cybersecurity on a budget
How hospitals can shore up cybersecurity on a '...
cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel
Obama cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel to...
healthcare breach

Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania breach was vulnerable since January.

300,000 records breached in ransomware attack on...
Epic EHR rollout
Meritus Health plans $100 million Epic EHR installation
AMIA interoperability framework
AMIA throws its support behind proposed interoperability...