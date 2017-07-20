NIH precision medicine project to explore enrollment of kids

The National Institutes of Health's precision medicine cohort program will seek new strategies to responsibly engage more children with the potentially decades-long study.

The NIH All of Us Research Program, helmed by former Intel fellow Eric Dishman, has established the Child Enrollment Scientific Vision Working Group, an advisory panel meant to explore and define the "scientific goals that should be broadly enabled through the enrollment of children from diverse backgrounds into the All of Us Research Program."

[Also: NIH All of Us program gearing up for 'precision engagement,' Eric Dishman says]

It will prepare a report outlining the short-, medium- and long-term research outcomes the program should consider enabling through its enrollment of children under the age of 18.

Those findings will inform the subsequent work of a Child Enrollment Working Group, charged with examining the practical considerations of child enrollment and data collection involving children, officials said.

The CESVWG comprises experts from a variety of stakeholder groups. They are: