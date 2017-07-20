Precision Medicine

NIH precision medicine project to explore enrollment of kids

The All of Us Research Program aims to assemble a representative cohort of 1 million Americans for longitudinal genomic research.
By Mike Miliard
July 20, 2017
02:49 PM
Share
NIH precision medicine project

The National Institutes of Health's precision medicine cohort program will seek new strategies to responsibly engage more children with the potentially decades-long study.

The NIH All of Us Research Program, helmed by former Intel fellow Eric Dishman, has established the Child Enrollment Scientific Vision Working Group, an advisory panel meant to explore and define the "scientific goals that should be broadly enabled through the enrollment of children from diverse backgrounds into the All of Us Research Program."

[Also: NIH All of Us program gearing up for 'precision engagement,' Eric Dishman says]

It will prepare a report outlining the short-, medium- and long-term research outcomes the program should consider enabling through its enrollment of children under the age of 18.

Those findings will inform the subsequent work of a Child Enrollment Working Group, charged with examining the practical considerations of child enrollment and data collection involving children, officials said.

The CESVWG comprises experts from a variety of stakeholder groups. They are:

  • Deanna Barch, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Carol Blaisdell, MD, Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program, National Institutes of Health
  • Clifford Bogue, MD, Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital
  • Tina Cheng, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital;
  • Rebecca Fry, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Holly Garriock, All of Us Research Program, National Institutes of Health
  • Christine Johnson, Henry Ford Health System and the Trans-American Consortium for the Health Care Systems Research Network (TACH)
  • Valerie Maholmes, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institutes of Health
  • Marie Lynn Miranda, Rice University
  • Andreas Theodorou, MD, Banner Health and the University of Arizona
  • David Williams, MD, Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

Topics: 
Population Health, Precision Medicine, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

AHIMA unveils standardized request for information form for HIPAA compliance
HIPAA compliance

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

NIH precision medicine project
NIH precision medicine project to explore enrollment of...
electronic health records workflow
BloomAPI gets $2.4 million for software to release...
HHS appropriations bill slashes AHRQ funding
House HHS appropriations bill slashes AHRQ funding, but...
Change Healthcare moves toward blockchain
Change Healthcare makes another move toward blockchain,...
national hospital initiative for opioid crisis
Premier takes on the opioid crisis with national...
healthcare risk-sharing
GE Healthcare, Jefferson Health kick off work targeting...
biggest healthcare breaches 2017
The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)
US Digital Service continues to focus on health IT for...