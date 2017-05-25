Privacy & Security

Nightmare scenario: Only 5% of hospitals annually test medical device security

Both device manufacturers and providers lack confidence that devices are secure and most won’t get a bigger budget to protect them until a breach strikes, Ponemon Institute says.
By Tom Sullivan
May 25, 2017
10:58 AM
Share
medical device security

Pretty much anyone in the health IT or hacker communities could tell you that medical devices are security sieves and potential nightmares for hospitals. But new research paints an even bleaker picture.

“Only 9 percent of manufacturers and 5 percent of users say they test medical devices at least annually,” according to the report, Medical Device Security: An Industry Under Attack and Unprepared to Defend, conducted by the Ponemon Institute.  

It’s worth noting that Synopsys, a vendor that sells security services, sponsored the report.

[Also: Here's what it was like to host a security forum when WannaCry hit the globe]

Such little testing comes despite the overall lack of confidence that devices are secure, widespread recognition of the risks unsecured systems pose, and only about 30 percent of manufacturers and hospitals indicating that they encrypt data associated with internet-of-things devices.

Unfortunately, device security won’t get better anytime soon. Only 17 percent of manufacturers said they are working to protect medical devices while 15 percent of healthcare providers are taking what Ponemon described as significant steps to do so. 

The report also found that participants said their security budget would only increase after a hack or other cyberattack with life-threatening consequences, while 19 percent said that the potential loss of consumers to competing hospitals would draw more funding for device security.

And the general lack of accountability when it comes to testing and securing devices doesn’t help.

“While 41 percent of healthcare delivery organizations believe they are primarily responsible for the security of medical devices, almost one-third of both device makers and HDOs say no one person or function is primarily responsible,” according to the report. 

 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

The submarine effect: Cerner pres says DoD modernization benefits all customers
Cerner DoD EHR

Most Read

Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec: Healthcare is ripe for innovation
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement
Hacker: Patient data of 500,000 children stolen from pediatricians

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Data Warehousing
Decision Support

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
EHRs
Privacy & Security

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

IoT security architecture
Cisco unveils IoT security architecture for healthcare...
ransomware master keys released

Dharma Heat Map. Source: id-ransomware.malwarehunterteam.com

Crysis averted: New round of ransomware master keys...
genomic analytics software
Broad Institute makes genomic analytics software open...
Rush Health launches HIE
Rush Health launches HIE with InterSystems platform,...
CBO score for AHCA
Congressional Budget Office review of American Health...

OIG Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Audits and Evaluations Nicholas Dahl spoke at VA financial management hearing on Wednesday.

OIG blasts VA over IT security controls, calls standards...
medical device security
Nightmare scenario: Only 5% of hospitals annually test...
WannaCry ransomware and Lazurus
Symantec cites links between WannaCry ransomware and...