NHITweek: Your social media guide for National Health IT Week

Year after year, the National Health IT Week celebration evolves in its mission to elevate the awareness of health information technology and its use in providing better care and sustaining better health. From Oct. 2 to 6, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and countless other social networks pulse with inspiring stories, policymaker activation, insight into the state of the health technology, and a collective unity in the understanding that technology can enrich our lives. This guide will help you master the social space and ensure you make an impact during National Health IT Week.

Know your Hashtags

#NHITweek – The home for everything National Health IT Week. Share photos, videos and updates on how you’re celebrating.

National Health IT Week: Show your commitment to elevating health IT advancement: https://t.co/JTVUrE8RVC #NHITweek pic.twitter.com/AZgjYukNJl — HIMSS (@HIMSS) August 4, 2017

#HITworks – The theme of National Health IT Week is the value of health IT. Have an example of how health IT is improving health and care delivery? This is your go-to hashtag.

#HITworks: Identify the full potential of health IT through real examples across care settings https://t.co/14993B4gMq #NHITweek pic.twitter.com/XRQkIZ2AEw — HIMSS (@HIMSS) August 7, 2017

#IHeartHIT – Health IT changes lives. We need your help proving it. Share stories that put this into context for all of us.

Celebrate the power of health IT with personal tales of value & impact https://t.co/MzoEJuujY4 << Share your #IHeartHIT story this #NHITweek pic.twitter.com/FoKqHrrr3U — HIMSS (@HIMSS) August 7, 2017

Tell a Story that Inspires Progress

Stories are powerful – and they matter. The business and technical elements of healthcare technology can sometimes estrange us from understanding why. Put simply: Technology can better enable us to care for ourselves and each other. That is a notion worth sharing and social networks are a great venue to share it. Read and share personal accounts of how others just like you have been touched by health IT. Have a story to share? Submit it here or post it on your blog and share it on your favorite social networks using the #IHeartHIT and #NHITweek hashtags.