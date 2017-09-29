Workforce

#NHITweek: Your social media guide for National Health IT Week

From Oct. 2-6, social networks will pulse with inspiring stories, policymaker activation and insight into the state of the health technology.
September 29, 2017
09:15 AM
#NHITweek

Year after year, the National Health IT Week celebration evolves in its mission to elevate the awareness of health information technology and its use in providing better care and sustaining better health. From Oct. 2 to 6, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and countless other social networks pulse with inspiring stories, policymaker activation, insight into the state of the health technology, and a collective unity in the understanding that technology can enrich our lives. This guide will help you master the social space and ensure you make an impact during National Health IT Week.

Know your Hashtags

#NHITweek – The home for everything National Health IT Week. Share photos, videos and updates on how you’re celebrating.

#HITworks – The theme of National Health IT Week is the value of health IT. Have an example of how health IT is improving health and care delivery? This is your go-to hashtag.

#IHeartHIT – Health IT changes lives. We need your help proving it. Share stories that put this into context for all of us.

Tell a Story that Inspires Progress

Stories are powerful – and they matter. The business and technical elements of healthcare technology can sometimes estrange us from understanding why. Put simply: Technology can better enable us to care for ourselves and each other. That is a notion worth sharing and social networks are a great venue to share it. Read and share personal accounts of how others just like you have been touched by health IT. Have a story to share? Submit it here or post it on your blog and share it on your favorite social networks using the #IHeartHIT and #NHITweek hashtags.

Activate & Educate Policymakers

Elected officials are instrumental in ensuring that policies are put in place to expand access to and the quality, safety and efficiency of healthcare through the use of IT and management systems. Together we can activate policymakers on the important issues and policy decisions that affect the efficacy of health IT. How?

Join HIMSS and the health IT industry for a Virtual March during National Health IT Week - DETAILS COMING SOON!

Follow the National Health IT Week points of engagement when interacting with your state and federal elected officials to educate them on the Value of Health IT using the #NHITweek#HITworks, and/or #IHeartHIT hashtags. Write a blog post, share articles, resources, and/or videos to help policymakers see why health IT matters to you. You can engage and follow via the Twitter Lists below:

Engage your Community

There are countless ways to engage your in-person and digital communities during National Health IT Week. We’ve outlined ten ideas for you try in your hometown or from the fingertips of your mobile device or keyboard. No matter how creative you get with your celebrations, social media can help you get the word out, maximize the reach of your efforts, and capture the experience for you to share with others. We’ve nearly seen it all. Here are some go-to and creative ideas we’ve seen participants try out. Remember, to always use any combination of the hashtags mentioned above to share with everyone: #NHITweek#HITworks#IHeartHIT

Follow HIMSS and our staff on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn so you don’t miss a moment.

  1. Host a Twitter chat to convene a key group of people to talk about important topics, share stories, and network with like minds
  2. Try out some National Health IT Week-themed baked goods to share with friends, family and colleagues
  3. Plan some fun and culture-building activities at work while building some awareness around the work you’re proud of
  4. Break out those wearable fitness trackers and take National Health IT week outdoors
  5. Share your thought leadership on key health IT topics on your personal or company blog: like Supporting Healthcare Transformation, Expanding Access to High Quality Care, Increasing Economic Opportunity, Making Communities Healthier
  6. Memes are always a winner
  7. Inspire others with your #IHeartHIT story
  8. Post a video to share your vision for healthcare
  9. Host a social or educational event – and tell us about it
  10. Change your social profile image (get your avatar below) to show your support
  11. Do something we’ve never seen before

Change Your Social Profile Image

Use this #IHeartHIT social media avatar as a conversation piece to talk about the definition, impact, and your role in health IT for the betterment of health and healthcare delivery. 

Topics: 
