NH-ISAC partners with Anomali to fuel cyber threat detection and sharing

Anomali has partnered with the National Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (NH-ISAC) to provide seamless, secure threat sharing in the healthcare sector.

The threat management and intelligence vendor will provide NH-ISAC with the infrastructure and tools to support healthcare members in sharing and collaborating threat data.

To Jim Routh, NH-ISAC board member, sharing threat intelligence is a crucial service of any ISAC. NH-ISAC members include hospitals, ambulatory providers, health insurance payers, laboratory, diagnostic, medical device manufacturers and medical schools, among others.

The collaboration will support members in the healthcare sector with intelligence on external threats to help identify and respond to those threat actors. Anomali provides members with intelligence on malicious cyber actors, including an early-warning system when suspicious activity occurs on a network.

The threat intelligence complements an organization’s internal security monitoring programs.

“Anomali was founded on the premise that organizations are more secure when they join forces to identify and defend against threats,” Anomali CEO Hugh Njemanze, said in a statement. “We’ve seen firsthand the benefits of cybersecurity collaboration in our work with ISACs across banking, healthcare, energy and many other sectors.

“One organization’s threat detection is the next organization’s prevention,” he added.

Indeed, the partnership with Anomali is just the latest NH-ISAC collaboration. The group has been working closely with MITRE to research cyber threat tactics and share the results with hospitals and providers with its Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge (ATT&CK) analytics method.

A framework is an orienting tool, which helps to map out an organization’s network to help organizations prioritize their defense strategy. It’s also a framework against threats being developed, providing structure and context to implement a defense and mitigation strategy.

