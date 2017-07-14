NewYork-Presbyterian adds pediatric urgent care to telehealth services

NewYork-Presbyterian added to its lineup of telehealth services on Thursday with the introduction of Pediatric Urgent Care.

The latest service follows the late April launch of Second Opinion, Adult Online Urgent Care and Virtual Visits within the hospital’s NYP OnDemand suite of telehealth services.

“Our goal is to deliver immediate guidance and advice to a concerned parent, and to provide children with the best possible medical care,” said Rahul Sharma, MD, emergency physician-in-chief at NewYork Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in a statement. “This new Pediatric Urgent Care telehealth service is a convenient way to diagnose and provide a treatment plan for common conditions such as fever, cough, vomiting, pink eye and skin rashes.”

The service enables parents or caregivers and pediatric patients to conduct virtual visits by using a high definition video-conference technology.

NewYork-Presbyterian said a board-certified pediatric emergency doctor will assess whether the patient needs an in-person visit or can be treated virtually.

Pediatric Urgent Care initially will cover patients in New York State and the hospital said it intends to offer the service to people in Connecticut, Florida and New Jersey in the future.

