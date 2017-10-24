Privacy & Security

New WannaCry variant takes down North Carolina provider

The North Carolina health system shut down its system after falling victim to a modified version of the notorious ransomware virus that devastated more than 300,000 devices from 150 countries in May.
By Jessica Davis
October 24, 2017
10:16 AM
Share
WannaCry ransomware

The computer network of Pinehurst-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas was shut down by a new form of WannaCry last week.

The health system detected the virus on Tuesday afternoon, and the organization took its system offline while it attempted to remove the malware from its system, according to FirstHealth’s alert. FirstHealth’s staff initiated its downtime procedures at that time.

[Also: WannaCry victim NHS Lanarkshire hit by new ransomware strain]

The site has not yet been updated with its current status, but officials said it will remain offline out of an abundance of caution to make sure all devices and its system are clear of the threat.

The organization developed an antivirus patch specifically for the WannaCry virus, which it's implementing across the entire network. FirstHealth will provide the tool for other healthcare organizations to use.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

“As a result of the quick response by the information system security team, the virus did not reach any patient information, operational information or databases,” officials said. “Patient information has not been compromised.  At this time, it appears that no damage has occurred to the network or devices.

“We are experiencing some delays and appointment cancellations as a result of the downtime event,” officials continued. “This does not apply to critical and emergent needs. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

WannaCry first struck in May, devastating organizations around the globe, including the UK’s National Health Service. The ransomware strain was part of April’s massive NSA leak from the cybercriminal group the Shadow Brokers.

Although a kill switch was found for the virus a day later, it merely slowed down the attack. Overall, 300,000 users from 150 countries fell victim to the virus.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

information-driven hospital

Sanford Health facility in South Dakota. Photo via Sanford Health

Top Story
So you want to become an information-driven hospital?

Most Read

Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
Accenture latest to breach client data due to misconfigured AWS server
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

connected medical devices
IoT roadblocks in healthcare: Cost, security and data integration
AMA platform to connect physicians and health technology developers
AMA platform to connect physicians and health technology developers
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Mark Poler, physician informaticist for enterprise data strategy at Geisinger and Ken McCardle, senior director of clinical operations at Mount Sinai Health System, speaking in Boston on Tuesday.

Geisinger, Mount Sinai execs offer best piece of advice on succeeding with analytics
HIMSS18 Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit
WannaCry ransomware
New WannaCry variant takes down North Carolina provider
Amazon cloud server leaks
Kromtech launches tool to identify and prevent Amazon cloud server leaks
Better together: Customer experience networks enable collaborative innovation
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Rev Cycle, Cloud, Machine Learning, Digital Health, and Patient Engagement