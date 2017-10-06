New tech from eClinicalWorks: updated EHR, virtual assistant, FHIR interoperability tool

EHR vendor eClinicalWorks on Friday debuted Version 11 of its cloud-based electronic health record service, along with a new virtual assistant, a virtual room, and FHIR-based interoperability services.

Friday’s announcements come after a summer in which eClinicalWorks settled a landmark $155 million false claims suit over EHR certification and also announced new customers. And it also follows rival Epic’s mid-September release of an interoperability tool for patients.

[Also: eClinicalWorks CEO Girish Navani speaks: 'This chapter has to be closed']

The vendor said that V11 EHR brings new features and functionality created to improve workflow. It also introduced the eClinicalWorks virtual assistant EVA, designed so users can conversationally interact with the EHR. eClinicalWorks also unwrapped the healow Virtual Room, or VR, which enables clinicians and patients to consult via telehealth tools.

On the FHIR front, eClinicalWorks announced Open Interoperability and said the cloud service will enable customers to connect with other hospitals and networks. The new interoperability offering follows eClinicalWorks self-activation for CommonWell Health Alliance and Carequality Interoperability Framework. eClinicalWorks also announced a FHIR cloud service for developers to create patient-facing apps.

The eClinicalWorks V11 EHR will be officially available on Dec. 15, 2017.

