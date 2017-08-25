Privacy & Security

New ransomware strain targeting healthcare

The new variant, Defray, uses incredibly targeted attacks with lures that are custom-crafted to appeal to intended victims – making it much harder to spot, Proofpoint says.
By Jessica Davis
August 25, 2017
02:46 PM
Share
New ransomware targeting healthcare

A new ransomware variant was discovered in the wild targeting the healthcare and education industries by security firm Proofpoint.

The hackers who launched Defray -- a previously undocumented ransomware strain -- is using selectively targeted attacks for distribution. So far, Proofpoint researchers have seen just two small attacks, but more may be coming soon.

Defray appears to be following the recent trend of targeted, customized attacks, according to researchers.

[Join Your Peers at HIMSS’ Healthcare Security Forum! Register Today]

The virus is being spread by Microsoft Word document attachments in emails -- which is pretty standard when it comes to ransomware.

But what makes Defray stand out are its lures: These are custom crafted to appeal to intended victims. Of the emails found by Proofpoint, the infected attachments go as far as to include the hospital’s logo and writes to the user as the director of information management and technology from the hospital.

[Also: Google: Ransomware victims paid $25 million to hackers]

The recipients are individuals found on distribution lists, like groups and web support, and emails are crafted to fit the intended victim.

The ransomware note asks for up to $5,000 in payment to unlock the infected files. But Proofpoint said the hackers provide an email for victims to potentially negotiate a smaller ransom or ask questions.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

Further, the targeting is narrow and selective -- with campaigns as small as several messages each. This is much different than the more common “spray and pray” campaigns leveraged by the notorious Locky variant and others.

In these campaigns, hackers pummel the targeted sector or group with massive campaigns. Defray is much more targeted and honed into its victims, which makes it even harder to spot.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

New ransomware strain targeting healthcare
New ransomware targeting healthcare

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner
Epic Systems CEO Judy Faulkner adds a billion to her...
Pfizer Minecraft app

A screensnap from the Pfizer app.

Minecraft-based Pfizer app uses gamification to help...
ZingBox, VMware partnership

Photo via Flickr

ZingBox, VMware partnership hopes to enhance healthcare...
Scanadu doc.ai

A screen snap of the Scanadu app. The company plans to launch its advanced natural language processing tech platform, doc.ai, to the public soon.

Scanadu cofounders' new project, doc.ai, is a...
Nashville health IT center

Grand Ole Opry is one of the landmarks of Nashville, Tennessee, which in recent years has also become known as a healthcare IT hub.

Philips plans Nashville health IT center, to create 800...
global health IT
Deloitte, PwC lead Klas rankings of global health IT...
artificial intelligence solving problems in healthcare
How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems...
biggest healthcare breaches 2017
The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)