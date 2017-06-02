New Philips, Navican platform hopes to give all hospitals access to precision medicine

Royal Philips and Navican are deploying a precision health informatics package that makes it possible for hospitals and health systems worldwide to access Intermountain’s precision medicine program in a “turnkey” way.



Navican services are focused on improving outcomes for late-stage cancer patients. They include specialized programs with expert guidance for both oncologists and patients.

The offering leverages Navican’s TheraMap Precision Cancer Care services along with Philips IntelliSpace Genomics platform, which integrates large-scale genomic analysis with contextual clinical patient data.

The Philips platform, built to implement precision medicine programs at the point of care, integrates Illumina’s sequencing technologies.

“Despite major technological advances in tumor sequencing capabilities and laboratories, it is still difficult to get patients onto the appropriate therapeutic paths,” Lincoln Nadauld, MD, executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics, said in a statement.

Navican is banking on the partnership and top technology to provide community hospitals and treatment centers around the world with Intermountain’s best practices in precision medicine.

Nearly 80 percent of the patients treated at Intermountain Precision Genomics have been connected to targeted drug therapies, which can help advanced cancer patients live longer.

The “turnkey” precision medicine offering will debut within the Intermountain Healthcare network. Availability to other hospitals and healthcare systems worldwide is expected in second half of 2017.

