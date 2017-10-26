Precision Medicine

New CRISPR version could make precision medicine even more precise

Researchers from MIT and Harvard's Broad Institute have found a way to switch out individual nucleotide letters, allowing a more efficient and cleaner solution to fixing point mutations.
By Mike Miliard
October 26, 2017
01:53 PM
Share
CRISPR precision medicine

CRISPR-Cas9, the so-called "molecular scalpel" that enables the editing or deletion of entire genes, promises exciting new avenues for treatment.

It's arguably true, at least so far, that CRISPR's "hype eclipses early success stories," said Ross Wilson, principal investigator at UC Berkeley's California Institute for Quantitative Bioscience, at the HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit this past June.

But early trials are already showing big promise on some of the most vexing genetic conditions, and we're only about five or 10 years away from seeing genome editing more routinely applied to "things that might be a bit more elective, but could have huge impact, since they're so common," such as Alzheimer's, diabetes and high cholesterol, he said.

[Also: Genome editing tools set to bring monumental change to healthcare]

In the meantime, a new development just touted in both Nature and Science, researchers from MIT and Harvard's Broad Institute, have discovered a new modification to CRISPR that can fix smaller pieces of an individual's genome – paving the way for even more precise precision medicine techniques.

DNA comprises four nucleobases: A (adenine), C (cytosine), G (guanine) and T (thymine). As explained this week in the MIT Technology Review, they each pair off – A with T, C with G – to create DNA’s double helix shape.

[Also: Regenerative medicine, gene editing markets are growing]

The new approach, called base editing, uses a modified version of the CRISPR tool, allowing researchers to change those letters one at a time, without making breaks to DNA’s structure.

"Standard genome-editing methods, including the use of CRISPR-Cas9, make double-stranded breaks in DNA, which is especially useful when the goal is to insert or delete DNA bases," said David Liu, a Harvard chemistry professor and member of the Broad Institute. "But when the goal is to simply fix a point mutation, base editing offers a more efficient and cleaner solution."

Wilson likened the new technique to swapping out a word in a large paragraph of text, rather than editing out the paragraph itself.

"It’s a lot of DNA to move around," said Wilson of the previous of CRISPR. "With base editing, you could just change the single word."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

vulnerable IoT devices
Top Story
Massive botnet quietly harvesting 2 million vulnerable IoT devices, report says

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Business Intelligence
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Privacy & Security

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

Medical Innovation Summit in Cleveland

From left: Martin Kelly, Alexander Grunewald, Emma Cartmell, Kristin Milburn, Alex DeWinter and Amy Merlino, MD, on the judge's panel for The Challenge at the Medical Innovation Summit in Cleveland.

Neurotrack wins medical innovation challenge with Alzheimer’s tech
Drchrono EHR for urgent care

Drchrono EHR screen snap.

Drchrono debuts specialized EHR for urgent care practices

CDP Clinic in Sisseton, South Dakota. Credit: cdphealth.com

Rural hospitals are relying on simplified EHR systems to stay afloat
CRISPR precision medicine
New CRISPR version could make precision medicine even more precise
Texas Tech trauma telemedicine program

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Photo via Google Maps

Texas Tech trauma surgeons will cover 131,459 square miles through telemedicine
Apple ResearchKit app Scripps
Scripps rolls out Apple ResearchKit app to predict risk of heart disease
7 new members join CommonWell, bringing total to more than 70
7 new members join CommonWell, bringing total to more than 70
Kaspersky admits it unintentionally reaped NSA hacking tools

Six U.S. intelligence agencies testified at a Senate hearing on May 11 about Kaspersky Lab’s software. Photo via c-span

Kaspersky admits it unintentionally reaped NSA hacking tools