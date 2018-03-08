New AI platforms announced at HIMSS18 focus on fetal monitoring, enterprise imaging

PeriGen seeks to help physicians monitor moms while Fujifilm Medical Systems is expanding an AI research project for imaging technologies.
By Bill Siwicki
March 08, 2018
08:12 PM
Share

PeriGen, a perinatal early warning systems vendor, unveiled at HIMSS18 PeriWatch Vigilance, a new fetal and maternal early warning platform.

PeriWatch Vigilance is an artificial intelligence-powered early warning platform for obstetrics that automatically identifies patients whose conditions are worsening, facilitating more timely interventions. Vigilance augments currently installed fetal surveillance systems, providing a critical layer of patient safety without requiring a hospital to rip and replace current systems, PeriGen said.

The always-on software uses proprietary intelligent algorithms to analyze maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions and labor progress in real time, informing clinicians of emerging abnormalities. Specific thresholds and automated checklists can be configured according to each institution’s preferences.

“Delayed response to clinical warning signs is by far the leading human factor found in severe birth-related morbidity,” said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen, which is showcasing the new technology at HIMSS 18 in the Qualcomm Life booth, #3854. “The analyses performed by PeriWatch Vigilance help clinicians see worrisome trends at a glance, and intervene before it is too late. Use of early warning systems as well as the PeriWatch modules has been associated with a reduction in morbidity.”

PeriGen recently entered into a strategic reseller agreement with Qualcomm, through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Life.

Also on the subject of AI, Fujifilm Medical Systems continued to expand its Artificial Intelligence Research Project into the U.S. market. Fujifilm has designed its AI development initiative to harness the power of AI to enhance its Synapse Enterprise Imaging and Medical Informatics portfolio. At HIMSS18, Fujifilm introduced its newest brand, REiLI, which will represent Fujifilm’s global Medical Informatics and Imaging AI Technology Initiative.

“Our technology has evolved with the changing demands of the healthcare industry, bringing us to our next milestone, our Artificial Intelligence Research Project,” said Johann Fernando, chief operating officer at Fujifilm Medical Systems USA. “We’ve been working collaboratively with some of our partners to develop and expand our artificial intelligence capabilities with the goal of aiding physicians in an even more impactful way in the coming years.”

Fujifilm’s Artificial Intelligence Research Project is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the global development headquarters for Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. Fujifilm will partner with its strategic clients in the U.S. market to draw upon clinical insights and expertise to bridge AI applications to imaging informatics systems, the company explained.

“We’ve received very positive feedback from healthcare professionals that have already seen live demonstrations of our Artificial Intelligence Research Project, and specifically the speed and depth of integrated workflow achieved with our new Synapse 5 server-side PACS system,” said Bill Lacy, vice president of medical informatics at Fujifilm Medical Systems USA. “As we focus initially on radiology, and with a clear focus on supporting and collaborating with radiologists, not replacing them, artificial intelligence technology can help radiologists aggregate PHI faster for more informed decisions, and prioritize their work and time more effectively.”

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA is located in Booth 6637 at HIMSS18.

Full HIMSS18 Coverage

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, HIMSS18, Imaging
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Blockchain is proving itself for real-world healthcare applications

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Machine learning 101: The healthcare opportunities are endless
Jared Kushner says 'Trump administration has a new plan for interoperability'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Innovation Pulse
Analytics

Video

HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know
HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV

More Stories

AI monitors pregnant mothers with early warning platform
NASA's telemedicine docs keep ISS astronauts healthy
NASA's telemedicine docs keep ISS astronauts healthy
Digital pill

Credit: Proteus

Proteus CMO talks regulation hurdles, future plans for digital pill
Blockchain in healthcare

Credit: TrustedHealth Twitter

Blockchain tech firms launch clinical and mobile reader products
PointClickCare launches developer program aimed at LTPAC apps
PointClickCare launches developer program aimed at LTPAC apps
Department of Veterans Affairs looks to private developers for innovation
Department of Veterans Affairs looks to private developers for innovation
Most Influential Women in Health IT

Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono, MD, Director of Defense Health Agency, speaking at the Women in Health IT Roundtable at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

Most Influential Women in Health IT at work closing gender gap
personalized healthcare mobile apps in Canada
Canadian startups focus on personalized care apps