Networking, new learning opportunities for Women in Health IT at HIMSS18

There are more events and sessions tailored for women in health IT executives and professionals at HIMSS18 than ever before.

These include the Women in Health IT networking reception, of course, and talk of shattering the glass ceiling – which remains intact. Also expect new events and learning opportunities of interest to women when HIMSS18 gets underway in Las Vegas, March 5 to 9.

Here's a roundup of Women in Health IT happenings at the conference.

Information and Technology in an Aging World

Sarah Thomas, senior director of global innovation at Genesis Innovation is part of Genesis Innovation’s Aging 2.0 team. She has dedicated 15 years to aging services, including five years consulting for emerging technology companies. She combines her occupational therapy background with her operational, clinical and entrepreneurial experience to inspire changes to the current systems in elder care.

When: March 5, from 8:15 am to 9:15 am

Where: Galileo 904

Innovation Symposium: Innovation as a Strategic Imperative

You might have guessed there is not a “one-size-fits-all” approach to innovation in healthcare organizations. The Innovation Symposium: Innovation as a Strategic Imperative explores all manner of innovating in healthcare with a focus on models and applications and readiness for change.

When: March 5, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Venetian-Palazzo-Sands Expo Center

Cost: $350.

Taking Action on Opioids through Research and Best Practice

This session on the Opioid crisis outlines how data and analytics are critical to a broader understanding of the opioid epidemic and encouraging safer prescribing patterns.

When: March 6, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Where: Delfino 4004

Due Diligence for Health IT Investments

The presenters, Sharon R. Klein, and Mark Elson will use a hypothetical mobile medical app acquisition to examine the numerous due diligence considerations of HIT investment. The speakers will look at the risks, challenges and regulatory issues from both the seller’s and buyer’s perspective.

When: March 6, 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Palazzo G

Tough Girl on the Net: Connected Health: A Patient Narrative

Amanda Greene and Maxwell Stroud discuss how using the patient narrative to explore gaps in Connected Health can provide critical insight into information that may not be evident from within the healthcare organization.

When: March 7, 1 to 2 p.m.

Where: Palazzo K

Views from the Top: Caring for Astronauts in Space: The Role of Telemedicine at NASA

Shannon Moynihan, MD, Deputy Chief of Space and Occupational Medicine at the NASA Johnson Space Center, and Michelle Frieling, the Operations Group Manager for Wyle Science, Technology, and Engineering, will address future telemedicine challenges looming for longer duration deep-space missions and also what is needed for a successful telemedicine program.

When: March 8, 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Palazzo K

Women on Health IT Networking Reception

Don’t forget to network. It’s an essential part of the HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition. If you haven’t taken time to network from the get go, you can start with the Women in Health IT Networking Reception.

When: March 7, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Palazzo Pool.

Shattering the Glass Ceiling at the Career Fair

The HIMSS18 Career Fair is a centralized location for recruiters, job seekers, consultants and others who contribute to the development of the health IT workforce. Meet one-on-one with hiring companies and recruiters. Find your dream job.

When: March 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Wynn Las Vegas – Lafite 1 - 4

Women in Health IT Mentor Meet-up (RSVP Required)

Meet with influential women in health information and technology to increase your leadership opportunities and expand your knowledge. Address not only gender-related challenges, but job-specific issues and career planning tips. Network with experienced executives, emerging leaders, and peers.

When: March 8, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Lido 3104 in the Venetian-Palazzo-Sands Expo Center

