Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Neighboring Arizona and California HIEs link up to exchange data

The connections are particularly aimed at allowing information to follow patients who receive care while traveling.
By Bill Siwicki
September 28, 2017
02:56 PM
The health information exchanges in Arizona, San Diego and Santa Cruz, California, have connected networks to allow patient information to follow patients when they receive healthcare while traveling.

These connections are an extension of the Patient Centered Data Home initiative that was piloted in 2016 by the three western HIEs through the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative, the national trade association of HIEs.

The Patient Centered Data Home initiative enables HIEs to exchange hospital admission, discharge and transfer notifications for patients living in one geographic area but receiving healthcare in another.

By exchanging ZIP code data, participating HIEs can send and receive notifications on patients who are away from their home HIE or “data home.” These notifications can trigger the exchange of patient information with a patient’s home HIE and the HIE where the patient is traveling.

The CEO of Health Current – Arizona’s HIE – sees the new connections as a demonstration of the value of the Patient Centered Data Home.

“In the pilot last year, we demonstrated the value and viability of this system of sending patient encounter alerts in real time among HIEs,” Health Current CEO Melissa Kotrys said. “These new connections are building on that success.”

Dan Chavez, executive director of San Diego Health Connect, said that it just makes sense to connect the Arizona and San Diego HIEs, being neighboring states, as well as having a large population traveling between Arizona and the two California counties.

“There is constant travel between Arizona and San Diego, and that means that patients will receive healthcare while they are traveling,” Chavez said. “More complete patient information results in better care, and these connections ensure better information for patients who are traveling.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

