National Health IT Week: Your guide to highlights on the #NHITWeek agenda

National Health IT Week kicks off officially on Monday, Oct. 2 — and the annual spotlight on the value of health IT happens inside the Nation’s Capitol, around the country and includes a number of virtual events.

Yes, there will be hashtags: #NHITWeek is the most common. Others to keep an eye on include #HITworks, #IHeartHIT and #GovHIT.

Whether you are at any of the face-to-face events, following the action virtually, or a combination thereof, expect plenty of conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and other social networks.

As of press time, there are at least 33 distinct events planned for next week. You can see them all on the full schedule right here.

Let’s take a look at the highlights.

#NHITWeek: In-person events

The HIMSS and Healthcare IT News Pop Health Forum, for instance, happens in Chicago on Oct. 2 and 3, with a look at the challenges and opportunities that population health management, with topics ranging from analytics to value-based care and a whole lot in between.

Out in Santa Clara, California, meanwhile, Health 2.0 technically kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 1. Entrepreneurs, investors and executives convene around bleeding- and cutting-edge innovations that have the promise to improve next-generation healthcare.

Back inside the Beltway, the nonprofit ISACA is hosting the CSX North America Conference to address cybersecurity threats as well as training and tools to improve security. Oct. 2, 8:30 to 5 pm.

John Windle, MD, and Jeff Westcott, MD, of the American College of Cardiology will present research into common roadblocks and offer implementable solutions based on a multi-site study involving multiple EHRs. Developing a problem-based EHR framework for seamless patient data flow is on the books for Oct. 2, 1 to 3 p.m., at the American College of Cardiology, 2400 N Street NW, Washington, DC.

Politico reporters will hold a pre-conference briefing on the eve of the American Telemedicine Association’s EDGE 2017 fall meet wherein Politico reporters will discuss policy and politics and, of course, it will include a look at Trump’s take on telehealth. Oct. 2, 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC.

The ATA’s EDGE begins Oct. 3 and wraps up on Oct. 4. This year’s themes include scaling telehealth, artificial intelligence, value-based reimbursement.

Also on Oct. 3, the Patient-Centered Clinical Decision Support Learning Network will host its annual conference. Speakers at the day-long event will address issues relevant to PCCDS at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, 2799 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, Virginia.

National Health IT Week just wouldn’t be NHITWeek without some celebrating and the Office of the National Coordinator plans to just that. Principal Deputy National Coordinator Genevieve Morris and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Technology Reform John Fleming, MD, in fact, will host a pair of panel discussions about advancements in interoperability and usability. Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to noon at 200 Independence Avenue, Washington, DC.

Hopping from DC to Louisiana’s old state capitol now, former ONC heads Karen DeSalvo, MD, and Vindell Washington, MD, will be keynoting a symposium at HIMSS Louisiana Chapter. Oct. 3, 1 to 5 p.m. at 100 North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

You probably already know this but October is also Cybersecurity Awareness Month and, as such, CHIME is joining forces with the Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security about putting the recommendations the HHS cybersecurity task force made to work. Oct. 4, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at 485 Russell Senate Office Building, in DC.

Health IT research firm Chilmark opens its Convergence event during NHITWeek, too. The focus is provider-payer convergence strategies with looks at points of friction, current technology gaps and how to capitalize on the opportunities. Oct. 4 to 6, Hyatt Regency Boston, One Avenue de Lafayette in Boston.

HIMSS chapters in Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey/Delaware also have events booked on the calendar.

#NHITWeek webinars and virtual happenings

First up: CAPG will present a webinar to inform physicians about the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) through the Quality Payment Program (QPP) based on CMS expertise and the knowledge of clinicians that belong to CAPG. Oct. 2, 12 to 1 p.m.

In the realm of just plain cool, Charles Webster, MD, and Lars Brouwers, MD, will host the third-annual NHITWeek Firetalk. The topic this year? 3D printing in healthcare. Oct. 3, 10 to 11 a.m.

One hour later the HIMSS Greater Chicago chapter will put on the webinar titled Ransomware’s Attack on Healthcare. The name pretty much sums it up. Oct. 3, noon to 1 p.m.

Moving right along, then, HIMSS will hold the Health IT Infrastructure: Supporting 21 Century Healthcare webinar with speakers sharing policy perspectives on broadband, population and public health as well as workforce and economic opportunities. Oct. 3, 1 to 2 p.m.

And the Women in Health IT channel has a webinar planned. Positively Impacting Health IT: Changemakers Leading the Way will feature Liz Johnson, CIO of Tenet Healthcare, Teri Takai, a Senior Advisor at the Center for Digital Government, Lisa Gallagher, Managing Director of Cybersecurity and Privacy at PWC and Valerie Rogers, Director of State Government Affairs at HIMSS. Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to noon.

#NHITWeek tweetchats not to forget

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, in NHITWeek’s first tweetchat, is Ask ONC. Topics include the usual suspects of interoperability, reducing the burden on clinicians as well as the current and future state of health IT. Just type in the hashtag #AskONC at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4 to get there.

HIMSS will host a tweetchat as well. The #HITWorks Twitter chat, in fact, will dive into the value of health IT on Oct. 5 from noon to 1 p.m.

