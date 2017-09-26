Privacy & Security

Myth busted: Just collecting the data will not reveal all threats

Having huge pools of information isn’t enough if you don’t have the analytics tools and skills to make it count.
By Jessica Davis
September 26, 2017
09:27 AM
Share
cybersecurity threats

Many healthcare organizations are continuously capturing and generating massive data pools. Unfortunately, amassing information isn’t the same thing as using information.

“Simply having a large data pool isn’t in and of itself going to tell you anything,” said CynergisTek CEO Mac McMillan. “You need the right tools to turn that data into actionable information.”

[See them all: 10 stubborn cybersecurity myths, busted]

While data pools do contribute to great awareness, McMillan said that data is useless if an organization doesn’t have the technology or policies in place to do anything with that information.

Further, while data pools are helpful to providing insights to activity within the network, it doesn’t contain vulnerabilities found on devices, said ICIT Senior Fellow James Scott.

"Consolidating organizations are struggling to align data across multiple applications."

Dave Dimond, Dell EMC

Analytics must become a natural part of the IT strategy, said Dell EMC’s Global Healthcare Business Chief Technology Officer Dave Dimond. But the healthcare industry hasn't been able to fully embrace analytics because most organizations are still struggling with the final implementation of meaningful use. 

"And consolidating organizations are struggling to align data across multiple applications." Dimond said.

Also, more than 80 percent of global healthcare leaders aren't able react to data in real-time, even though it’s the real-time data that’s necessary to keep hackers out of a network.

The amount of information being collected by an organization requires the right technology to look for both changes in user and device behavior, instead of relying upon policies that focus more on how to prevent an attack -- rather than detect it. The more data an organization collects, the harder it is for a human eye to find inconsistencies.

“Does having a large data pool of events contribute to greater awareness? Absolutely,” said McMillan. “But you can’t just create a data pool and expect it’s going to tell you everything.”

 

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

10 stubborn cybersecurity myths, busted
cybersecurity risks and myths

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

Microsoft's Cambridge, U.K., research division. Photo via Google Maps

UK Microsoft division explores new ways to bring AI to...
mobile charge communication

A screen snap from a tutorial for pMD Charge Capture. Photo via YouTube

MedAxiom partners with pMD for mobile charge capture and...
patient-centric care
Yale-New Haven CIO explains the value of clinical...
National Health IT Week
This National Health IT Week, help us demonstrate the...
centralized data and analytics

Sanford Health facility in South Dakota. Photo via Sanford Health

How Sanford Health centralized data and analytics
physical security vs cybersecurity
Myth busted: Physical security is not separate from...
cybersecurity threats
Myth busted: Just collecting the data will not reveal...
security policy issues
Myth busted: Policies and training will not...