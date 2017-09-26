Privacy & Security

Myth busted: Firewalls and security software help, but they aren't all you need

Hospitals often put too much weight on the latest technology solution, but these “shiny objects” are still being breached.
By Jessica Davis
September 26, 2017
09:24 AM
Share
firewalls in healthcare

Head to any security event or conference, or read an email from a new security software provider, and it could be easy to start thinking that what your organization needs is the newest technology. For example, in 2016 when ransomware first began pelting the healthcare industry, many security firms were offering the latest technology that could thwart all new foes.

“The issue is that the security market is broken -- and not just the security startups,” said Kurt Hagerman, chief information security firm for Armor, a security firm. “All of the solutions get over-marketed as the silver bullet, as able to protect and keep the bad guys at bay.”

[See them all: 10 stubborn cybersecurity myths, busted]

“That’s oversimplifying the problem, as the healthcare industry is pretty behind the curve from a security standpoint,” he added.

The healthcare industry is already operating on tight budgets -- especially when it comes to security, explained Hagerman. “They’re suffering from the ‘shiny object syndrome.’ They don’t think about it in terms of strategy and prioritizing what’s most at risk for an organization … There’s no standard in terms of service.”

Not all leaks happen as a result of brute force attacks. 

“Just think about most of these attacks: Almost all of these breached networks have security solutions and firewalls. Some even have next-gen networks. How in the hell did they get a breach?” said CynergisTek CEO Mac McMillan.

In fact, McMillan said that most hackers bypass the firewall completely. That’s not even getting into the attacks that happen behind the firewall within the internal network.

“How does this happen? Firewalls are what they are: Perimeter defense. It doesn’t protect the entire network,” said McMillan. “Even with a lot of secured systems, an authorized user with an unauthorized piece of software is a dangerous combination.”

To make matters worse, many errors come from misconfigured firewalls, he added.

Vendor errors with database or cloud configurations are also problematic and have nothing to do with a flaw in the software. For example, New York’s Bronx Lebanon Hospital suffered a breach in May 2017 when its third-party vendor misconfigured the rsync backup for a MongoDB database.

The result? At least 7,000 patient records exposed online -- and there’s no estimate for how long the data was exposed.

This points to one of the biggest issues with security: human error. A lot of hacking attempts and security errors are just due to people doing the wrong thing or clicking a malicious link.

“You still have to teach the staff. The human is vulnerable: It’s still a big deal,” said ICIT Senior Fellow James Scott. Holding security training on Saturdays doesn’t work. It needs to be continuous and interesting to staff, but not through penalizing those employees who fail the tests.

“The organization needs to pummel this into the intellectual DNA of its staff,” said Scott.

 

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

10 stubborn cybersecurity myths, busted
cybersecurity risks and myths

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

Microsoft's Cambridge, U.K., research division. Photo via Google Maps

UK Microsoft division explores new ways to bring AI to...
mobile charge communication

A screen snap from a tutorial for pMD Charge Capture. Photo via YouTube

MedAxiom partners with pMD for mobile charge capture and...
patient-centric care
Yale-New Haven CIO explains the value of clinical...
National Health IT Week
This National Health IT Week, help us demonstrate the...
centralized data and analytics

Sanford Health facility in South Dakota. Photo via Sanford Health

How Sanford Health centralized data and analytics
physical security vs cybersecurity
Myth busted: Physical security is not separate from...
cybersecurity threats
Myth busted: Just collecting the data will not reveal...
security policy issues
Myth busted: Policies and training will not...