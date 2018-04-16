Munising Memorial Hospital to implement Cerner EHR

The Michigan hospital joins a growing legion of smaller hospitals that are subscribing to cloud-based EHR, revenue cycle and patient portals, among other services.
By Bernie Monegain
April 16, 2018
01:58 PM
Share
Cerner EHR

Credit: Munising Memorial Hospital

Munising Memorial Hospital, an 11-bed, critical access hospital in Munising, Michigan, announced Monday that it plans to implement Cerner EHR and related cloud services. 

MMH joins the increasing number of smaller hospitals turning to cloud subscriptions from Allscripts, Cerner, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Epic, Meditech and others instead of running and maintaining the software on-premises themselves. 

[Also: New EHR go-lives, RFIs and other interesting moves so far in April]

Black Book Research, in fact, published a report on Monday that found nearly one-third of the 19,000 polled physician practices intend to switch vendors in the next three years and the majority of those are considering cloud services from electronic health record to practice management and revenue cycle capabilities, as well as telehealth, virtual care services and even speech recognition. 

Along with the EHR, Munising Memorial also signed up for Cerner’s new online patient portal, which gives patients the ability to securely message their doctors, schedule appointments, view and settle balances and access their health history.

[Also: EHRs in the cloud: Why smaller healthcare providers are making the leap]

MMH also will employ Cerner’s revenue cycle management technology for billing and tracking financial data. Specifically, MMH will be able to integrate financial data with clinical data from the Cerner Millennium EHR into one patient record to enable staffers to update billing throughout a patient’s visit with the goal of enhancing documentation to both improve reimbursement and reduce errors, the hospital said. 

Munising Memorial CEO Melissa Hall said in a statement that the provider will transition to Cerner’s Millennium EHR in the hospital, doctor’s office and outpatient clinics.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Telemedicine robot

Miramont Family Medicine is using the telemedicine robot Beam at its clinics. 

Top Story
Telemedicine robot enables physician consultations in multiple locations

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Mergers & Acquisitions

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

EHR doctor offices
Study: 30% of physician practices will replace EHR
Cerner EHR

Credit: Munising Memorial Hospital

Munising Memorial Hospital to implement Cerner EHR
New security tools use analytics, automation for attack response
women's health research ovarian cancer
Boston Scientific buys nVision for $275M
New EHR go-lives
EHR go-lives surge in April

NYU Langone Health on East 17th Street in New York City. Credit: Google Maps

How NYU Langone tweaked its Epic EHR for value-based care, saving millions
future-proof enterprise imaging
List: 10 steps to future-proof imaging
University of Rochester enterprise imaging

University of Rochester Medical Center in New York. Credit: Google Maps

Setting a high bar for enterprise imaging