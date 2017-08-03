Analytics

Moxe's Convergence aims to boost information sharing between payers, clinicians

The platform unites health plan data with clinician workflow at the point of care.
By Bernie Monegain
August 03, 2017
01:41 PM
The Moxe staff. Photo via Twitter

Madison, Wisconsin-based Moxe, which was founded in 2012, has introduced Convergence, and automated data exchange platform that integrates health plan member data and insights into clinician workflows at the point of care.

Convergence provides automated, bi-directional exchange of clinical and health plan data, and makes it possible for data from multiple sources to come together in the patient's chart. The goal is to provide critical information to improve patient care and processes for communicating information back to health plans.

"You can move data among databases all day long, but if it's not available to the user in the place they want to see it, when they need to access it, then there's no point,” Moxe's CEO and founder Dan Wilson said in a statement.

First offerings available in Moxe's Convergence suite include Hierarchical Conditions Category Reconciliation and Patient Summary.

"With Convergence embedded in their workflows, clinicians can easily reconcile health plan requests for information without needing to access any number of portals or having to review or complete any paperwork," Wilson added. "Most importantly, though, the information provides a holistic view of a patient, allowing for optimized patient care."

Analytics
