Moving beyond the software: How Springhill Medical Center's IT team became the best

Top of mind for Mark Kilborn, CIO at 252-bed Springhill Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama, is how best to improve efficiencies.

"We want to certainly advance our analytics abilities," said Kilborn. "And we've got a strong focus on mobility for both physician and patient engagement."

Mobility and engagement will prove especially critical as millennials become more engaged with their healthcare. Kilborn and his team also want to increase operational transparency. Recently, the deployment of a non-invasive patient monitoring solution has been a big deal.

Springhill Medical is also replacing core networks, and always keeping a close eye on what Kilborn calls "the never, ever-ending security challenge."

Cyber is a daily topic here and the medical center has so far been successful on that score.

"We never lose sight of the fact that no matter how successful you have you been, it's how successful you are today," Kilborn pointed out. "The threat changes daily, so you'd better be paying attention every day."

Springhill Medical Center is a HIMSS Stage 7 hospital, operating in a 100 percent paperless and COPD environment. Much like its Best Hospital IT Department compatriot Trinitas Regional, Springhill’s EHR is the Allscripts Sunrise, and executives don't have any intention to change.

When it comes to hiring, Kilborn would rather hang on to employees than replace them. "I hope I've nurtured a good enough environment that keeps them here," he explained. But when he does find himself seeking new talent, he looks for a long-term commitment, someone who shows stability and confidence.

"I'm certainly looking for specific skill sets," he said. "I'm looking for folks who can articulate to me what they can bring to the table for our organization. I'm looking for folks that have an employment strategy themselves. They know what they want out of their career."

He's always on the lookout for people who are "job-hopping." It does not sit well. "I'm looking for stability in the position," he explained. "I'm old school. This is only the second job I've had in my life."

Kilborn's advice to other leaders in similar positions as his: "Recognize your employee as your most important asset. It's not the fine building. it's not equipment. It's not the software that makes any IT shop successful. It's the people."

