Precision Medicine

Mount Sinai, Sema4 data scientists tout brain cancer breakthrough

Researchers identify biomarker for progression and drug response to glioblastoma.
By Bernie Monegain
October 16, 2017
11:33 AM
Share

Sagittal MRI with contrast of a glioblastoma. Photo via ChristarasA

Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Sema4, a company of scientists, doctors, engineers, and genetic counselors,with roots at Mount Sinai, have pinpointed a biomarker for brain cancer.

Collaborating with Mount Sinai and Sema4 are Colorado State University and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle.

The glioblastoma study validated a biomarker indicative of a patient's prognosis and likely response to specific therapies. The results of the research were published in an article in the October 15 issue of Cancer Research.

[Also: LSU Health, Moffitt aim to cut disparities in cancer precision medicine]

U.S. Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with this particularly aggressive type of brain cancer last July. McCain called his prognosis “very poor.”

Efforts to classify glioblastoma tumors into molecular subtypes for precision treatment have been largely unsuccessful. In the Mount Sinai-Sema4 study, scientists developed an innovative computational method to classify tumors based on their dependency on a molecule called BUB1B that some glioblastomas need to survive. The project revealed new tumor subtypes and found that BUB1B-sensitive tumors had significantly worse prognoses, but were more likely to respond to many drugs already in clinical use.

"It was truly remarkable to see our predictive model yield a new set of molecular subtypes, which appear to be far more indicative of prognosis and therapeutic response than existing subtypes," noted Jun Zhu, head of Data Sciences at Sema4 and professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at Mount Sinai, and senior author of the study. "For patients who receive the grim diagnosis of glioblastoma, this signals new hope for tailored treatment more likely to be effective against their cancer.”

Raymund Yong, MD, assistant professor of neurosurgery and assistant professor of Oncological Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, sees the research as “an outstanding example of how theoreticians working with complex datasets, and clinicians on the frontlines of patient care, can collaborate to uncover new insights into cancer biology that will directly impact clinical decision-making.”

"These findings underscore the significant potential we see to improve patient outcomes by investing in predictive modeling of even the most complex types of cancer,” said Eric Schadt, Sema4 CEO and dean for precision medicine at Mount Sinai.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Predictive analytics in healthcare
Top Story
Predictive analytics can spot patients not taking their medicine

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

National Committee for Quality Assurance even

Peggy O’Kane, founder and president of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. 

Cost is top threat to care quality, and fixing that can repair our broken healthcare system
risky Wi-Fi connections
DHS: KRACK vulnerability puts every Wi-Fi connection at risk
Anthem builds new tech center
Anthem to build new technology center in Atlanta

A screen snap explaining the Integrated Health Model Initiative. Photo via AMA

AMA initiative calls for common data model, uniting providers, health IT firms

Pine Rest Campus Clinic in Grand Rapids. Photo via pinerest.org

Michigan-based psychiatric hospital picks Epic for EHR, data sharing

Providence Health and Services's Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Amy Compton-Phillips, MD. Photo via providence.org

Real-time analytics key to Providence Health’s 'value infrastructure'

Sagittal MRI with contrast of a glioblastoma. Photo via ChristarasA

Mount Sinai, Sema4 data scientists tout brain cancer breakthrough
physician burnout
Fighting physician burnout: How tech can undo the damage done by EHRs