Morehouse Healthcare scores National Committee for Quality Assurance recognition for patient-centered care

NCQA says the physician group earned the Patient-Centered Medical Home designation for coordinated care and evidence-based medicine.
By Bernie Monegain
March 21, 2018
12:27 PM
Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Google Maps

Morehouse School of Medicine has received National Committee for Quality Assurance recognition for its use of evidence-based, patient-centered processes, which focus on highly coordinated care.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care as well as the patients' experience of care while also reducing costs.

Morehouse Healthcare is one of the largest physician groups in Georgia, composed of more than 150 practicing physicians and one of the state's primary care and multi-specialty medical practices. 

[Also: NCQA approved as ONC-Authorized Testing Lab]

Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as episodic office visits. Each patient's care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the healthcare system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality of care and lower costs, while also improving both patient and provider experiences of care.

NCQA standards line up with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.

"NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients," NCQA President Margaret O'Kane said in a statement.

The NCQA recognition is valid for three years.

