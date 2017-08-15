MIT Medical picks Cerner for EHR, population health

MIT Medical will install a Cerner Millennium EHR as well as the company’s integrated financial and population health management technology, the provider announced Tuesday.

MIT Medical is an ambulatory care center that serves more than 25,000 members of MIT, including students, faculty, employees, retirees and families. It operates two locations in Massachusetts – in Cambridge and Lexington.

The technology will help care providers, frontline staff and the business office improve efficiency, which will in turn boost care, said Cecilia Stuopis, MD, medical director at MIT Medical.

The system will also connect electronically to other healthcare institutions, Shelagh Joyce MIT Medical’s director of information services, said in a statement. Moreover, the Cerner platform makes it possible for MIT Medical to store data on one integrated database.

“One of the most compelling things about Cerner is that their own clinicians use the software they develop,” said Joyce. “It’s very unique to find a technology provider with that kind of front-line healthcare experience.”

Part of the technology package at MIT Medical includes a patient portal to connect patients with the hospital and physician practices.

MIT Medical also plans to launch video visits for some types of care.

Cerner President Zane Burke said the technology will not only support MIT Medical’s clinical processes and make patient health management easier, but it will also help clinicians provide value-based care.

On the population health management front, Cerner’s HealtheIntent platform aggregates and normalizes data from various sources in near real-time, providing clinicians data they need to identify locate gaps in care.

HealtheIntent is also engineered to engage patients beyond the hospital setting and help providers manage outcomes, to improve the overall health of the community. The technology creates a single, comprehensive view of an individual’s experiences.

