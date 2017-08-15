Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

MIT Medical picks Cerner for EHR, population health

Technology bundle includes a portal to connect patients with physicians at the university ambulatory provider.
By Bernie Monegain
August 15, 2017
10:22 AM
Share

MIT's Great Dome in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo via John Phelan

MIT Medical will install a Cerner Millennium EHR as well as the company’s integrated financial and population health management technology, the provider announced Tuesday.

MIT Medical is an ambulatory care center that serves more than 25,000 members of MIT, including students, faculty, employees, retirees and families. It operates two locations in Massachusetts – in Cambridge and Lexington.

The technology will help care providers, frontline staff and the business office improve efficiency, which will in turn boost care, said Cecilia Stuopis, MD, medical director at MIT Medical.

[Join Your Peers at HIMSS' Pop Health Forum! Register Today]

The system will also connect electronically to other healthcare institutions, Shelagh Joyce MIT Medical’s director of information services, said in a statement. Moreover, the Cerner platform makes it possible for MIT Medical to store data on one integrated database.

“One of the most compelling things about Cerner is that their own clinicians use the software they develop,” said Joyce. “It’s very unique to find a technology provider with that kind of front-line healthcare experience.”

[Also: Carolinas HealthCare adds Cerner for population health platform]

Part of the technology package at MIT Medical includes a patient portal to connect patients with the hospital and physician practices.

MIT Medical also plans to launch video visits for some types of care.

Cerner President Zane Burke said the technology will not only support MIT Medical’s clinical processes and make patient health management easier, but it will also help clinicians provide value-based care.

On the population health management front, Cerner’s HealtheIntent platform aggregates and normalizes data from various sources in near real-time, providing clinicians data they need to identify locate gaps in care.

HealtheIntent is also engineered to engage patients beyond the hospital setting and help providers manage outcomes, to improve the overall health of the community. The technology creates a single, comprehensive view of an individual’s experiences.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Network Infrastructure, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Cloud computing decision guide: Breaking down 7 top solutions for healthcare
Cloud computing decision guide

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

CEOs quit Trump manufacturing council
Intel CEO among latest to quit Trump manufacturing...
hackers breach cloud vendor
Hackers breach third party cloud vendor TekLinks
information security is a patient safety issue
Commentary: Why information security is a patient safety...
Alphabet acquires Senosis
Alphabet acquires Senosis, a stealthy health app from...
cloud computing platforms for healthcare
Stronger security and disaster planning fuel healthcare...
advance AI use in healthcare

The Xavier’s campus in Cincinnati will host the AI Summit as the Center's first big initiative. 

Xavier University debuts center to advance AI use in...

MIT's Great Dome in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo via John Phelan

MIT Medical picks Cerner for EHR, population health

A warning banner reduces the frequency of harmful attacks according to a new study.

Warning banners often work: Here's how hospitals...