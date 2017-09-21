Population Health

MissouriHealth+ taps Caradigm for enterprise population health management

The community health network will use the technology to help drive better outcomes, reduce costs and make the most of its quality incentives.
By Mike Miliard
September 21, 2017
MissouriHealth+, a clinically-integrated network of two-dozen community health centers focused on underserved populations statewide, will roll out analytics and care coordination tools from Caradigm in hopes of improving patient care and capitalizing on it value-based care contracts.

MHP will use Caradigm technology to aggregate siloed data to help it make smarter care management decisions for assigned populations.

The network aims to move beyond mere quality reporting and toward more proactively improving its care delivery, said MHP Chief Executive Officer Danny O'Neill: "Our goals are to improve quality, connect providers, coordinate care, and manage risk. With Caradigm, we can achieve our population health goals more quickly."

[Also: Population Health 2.0 is already brewing]

MHP comprises a member-owned accountable care organization and its health centers manage the health of 210,000 patients covered Medicaid, Medicare and commercial payers. It will deploy Caradigm's population health suite – the Caradigm Intelligence Platform, Care Management, Quality Improvement, Risk Stratification, Utilization & Financial Analytics and Knowledge Hub tool – to help improve care, reduce costs and maximize the impact of its quality incentives.

The Caradigm platform is able to aggregate and normalize data from systems across the community, offering analytics tools to help measure outcomes and costs as providers track performance on key quality measures, identify areas for financial improvement and spot patients who could use more intensive interventions.

Topics: 
Analytics, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Population Health
