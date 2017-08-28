Miss the #HITsecurity Twitter chat? Here are the highlights

The cybersecurity threats facing the healthcare industry are exponentially greater than those seen just a few years ago and are continuing to evolve in both impact and sophistication. With the influx of new malware strains set to destroy data, such as those seen with the global WannaCry and Petya attacks, cybersecurity is top of mind for everyone in the industry.

On Aug. 24 during our Twitter chat, we gathered industry experts to explore this ever changing healthcare cybersecurity landscape in anticipation of our Healthcare Security Forum in Boston on Sept. 11-13.

During our event preview, guests and moderators provided insights on some of the most pressing questions facing the industry, including the human versus technology concerns many in healthcare are now trying to tackle.

#HITSecurity Tweet chat - 8/24