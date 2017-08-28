Privacy & Security

Miss the #HITsecurity Twitter chat? Here are the highlights

We round up some of the (many) important discussion points during the chat on Aug. 24.
By Healthcare IT News
August 28, 2017
08:11 AM
Share

The cybersecurity threats facing the healthcare industry are exponentially greater than those seen just a few years ago and are continuing to evolve in both impact and sophistication. With the influx of new malware strains set to destroy data, such as those seen with the global WannaCry and Petya attacks, cybersecurity is top of mind for everyone in the industry.

On Aug. 24 during our Twitter chat, we gathered industry experts to explore this ever changing healthcare cybersecurity landscape in anticipation of our Healthcare Security Forum in Boston on Sept. 11-13.

During our event preview, guests and moderators provided insights on some of the most pressing questions facing the industry, including the human versus technology concerns many in healthcare are now trying to tackle.

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HHS declares public health emergency in the wake of Hurricane Harvey
Medicare patients in Hurricane Harvey

Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey onto a military vehicle in Houston on Aug. 27. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Zachary West.

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Donald Rucker national coordinator ONC

A screen snap of Donald Rucker, MD, speaking at the 2017 Capital Health Tech Summit.

Pew to ONC chief Rucker: Patient matching and data...
Twitter engineer Nandini Ramani

Nandini Ramani is charged with scaling and strengthening the Outcome Health’s technology platform along with its custom-made tablets.

Outcome Health taps Twitter engineer to scale platform
hospital EHR deployments

While 80.5 percent of hospitals have installed at least a basic EHR system, researchers said that just 37.5 percent of hospitals have adopted at least eight of 10 components measuring EHR use for performance measurement.

Digital divide widening in hospital EHR deployments,...
Miss the #HITsecurity Twitter chat? Here are the...
New ransomware targeting healthcare
New ransomware strain targeting healthcare
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner
Epic Systems CEO Judy Faulkner adds a billion to her...
Pfizer Minecraft app

A screensnap from the Pfizer app.

Minecraft-based Pfizer app uses gamification to help...
ZingBox, VMware partnership

Photo via Flickr

ZingBox, VMware partnership hopes to enhance healthcare...