Microsoft, Indegene partner on life science clouds

India-based healthcare technology provider Indegene and Microsoft are working together to create what they dub the next generation of commercial cloud applications for life sciences.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales will merge with the Indegene Omnipresence platform to create mobile, multichannel CRM solutions to help the medical salesforce better engage potential customers. The goal is to help simplify digital content development and management and also to provide analytics and optimization to support sales teams.

The two tech giants also plan to address the challenges life science manufacturers face today and to enable cloud-based technology integrations.

Among the projects is development of a conversational CRM interface using voice recognition technology and mobile-first CRM functionality that will serve as a launch pad the for daily sales activities.

Indegene’s Omnipresence platform will also work to tear down the barriers of content creation by offering content authoring, approval and distribution tools designed specifically for life sciences.

Also, the partners will build robust analytics and machine learning into everyday tasks and workflows to provide data-driven recommendations, with predictive and prescriptive insights.

“We are excited to combine Indegene's Omnipresence solution and extensive life sciences expertise with our Dynamics 365 customer engagement platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Corporate Vice President Jujhar Singh, said in a statement.

“Together with Microsoft, we are building the new global standard for life sciences commercial clouds,” Indegene Executive Vice President Sanjay Virmani added.

Availability of the product is expected by July 2017, with global deployments to follow.