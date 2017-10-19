Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Michigan HIE adds alert tools to show social determinants of health

Great Lakes Health Connect has tapped Holon Solutions' sensor technology to help it meet state Medicaid goals for population health.
By Mike Miliard
October 19, 2017
03:31 PM
Share
Michigan HIE

Great Lakes Health Connect offices in Michigan. Photo via Facebook

Great Lakes Health Connect, a health information exchange covering much of  Michigan, is upgrading its referral capabilities by incorporating information about social determinants of health into its available data.

More and more recently, the healthcare industry is recognizing that tackling those complex geographic, socioeconomic and behavioral factors are a key component to making population health management work.

[Also: Social determinants of health and the $1.7 trillion opportunity to slash spending]

To make some of that data available for some of the 9 million patients at the 129 hospitals and 4,000-plus ambulatory sites that connect to it, GLHC has enlisted Alpharetta, Georgia-based startup Holon Solutions, which develops patent-pending data exchange and decision support technology.

The aim is to provide more effective care while also meeting the goals set by Michigan's State Innovation Model, which has established a series of standards for providers managing Medicaid patients, officials say.

Holon says its CollaborNet technology will help integrate clinical and social determinant data, present information in via intelligent alerts within clinicians' existing EHR the workflow. The tool will also allow care providers more easily refer patients to community groups that could help them address social health issues such as transportation or housing.

[Also: AMIA presses FCC on broadband access as a health issue]

When a patient's electronic health record is opened, the Holon tool senses it and begins searching other data sources for supplementary data associated with that patient, company officials say. The analytics tools examines the records and relays pertinent data with an appropriate alert in the top right corner of the clinician's workflow.

The alert can be clicked away or opened for further information and potential intervention. The tool can show coding or risk-adjustment opportunities, reveal gaps in care and identify members of specially-managed populations, officials say.

[Also: Karen DeSalvo lays out vision for 'Public Health 3.0,' focuses on social determinants of health]

"Holon takes the sea of data and makes it very relevant to a specific patient and his or her needs," said Doug Dietzman, executive director at GLHC, in a statement. "This is critical because our users are looking to us to help them solve their very local problems. We want to constantly anticipate answers to, 'How do we advance the care and experience for this patient in front of us today?' and 'How can we be more intuitive and make providers' lives easier?'"

"We've tailored our product's referral functionality for GLHC's mass deployment, to allow physicians to refer patients seamlessly not just to other physicians, but to community organizations that assist with social health needs," added Holon CEO Bryant Castleton. "We're looking forward helping make Michigan a healthier state."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Population Health, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Michigan HIE

Great Lakes Health Connect offices in Michigan. Photo via Facebook

Top Story
Michigan HIE adds alert tools to show social determinants of health

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

athenahealth layoffs

Photo credit: Google Maps. 

athenahealth lays off hundreds, reorganizes to be leaner
TheDarkOverLord extorting healthcare provider
TheDarkOverLord is extorting another healthcare provider
cybersecurity risks in medical devices
Cybersecurity is top concern in IoT deployments
Pfizer LivingWith

A screen snap of the LivingWith app.

Pfizer follows up successful Quitter's Circle with cancer LivingWith app
Sutter Health hospital opens after wildfires
Sutter Health hospital reopens after California wildfires forced evacuation
HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Machine Learning
Intel launches new remote care platform

Intel's Mission Campus in Santa Clara, California. Photo via Josh Bancroft

Intel jumps into 'disruptive' remote care market
healthcare security breaches
Healthcare still struggling to detect insider threats, even years after breaches