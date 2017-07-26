Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Meritus Health plans $100 million Epic EHR installation

Rollout is slated for summer 2018.
By Bernie Monegain
July 26, 2017
02:07 PM
Share
Epic EHR rollout

After 18 months of planning, Hagerstown, Maryland-based Meritus Health has signed off on a $100 million rollout of an EHR system from Verona, Wisconsin-based Epic Systems.

The cost will be distributed over five years.

The decision process included more than 1,000 Meritus employees and officials, according to Herald-Mail Media.

Meritus Health executives reviewed six vendors and evaluated two finalists in-depth. For the two finalists, Meritus officials visited a company client, a similar community-based medical system with 250 to 300 beds.

"Clinicians particularly preferred Epic," Meritus President and CEO Joseph P. Ross told Herald-Mail Media.

Go-live is slated for next summer.

Epic will provide technology for both health records and billing, Meritus officials said.

[Also: Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development]

Meritus Health employs 2,500 people. It is a not-for profit healthcare system. Meritus Medical Center, the health system’s flagship facility has 243 beds. It serves the residents of Washington County and western Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

Meritus will use its reserves, including federal funds it received under the Affordable Care Act, to pay for the project, Ross told Herald-Mail Media.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Hal Wolf named CEO of HIMSS, digital health veteran to replace Steve Lieber

Harold "Hal" Wolf III

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

cybersecurity best practices
New cybersecurity best practices are emerging for IoT
NIH precision medicine initiative
NIH's 'All of Us' precision medicine...
ransomware attack payments
Google: Ransomware victims paid $25 million to hackers
cybersecurity on a budget
How hospitals can shore up cybersecurity on a '...
cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel
Obama cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel to...
healthcare breach

Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania breach was vulnerable since January.

300,000 records breached in ransomware attack on...
Epic EHR rollout
Meritus Health plans $100 million Epic EHR installation
AMIA interoperability framework
AMIA throws its support behind proposed interoperability...