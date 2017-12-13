Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Mercy Health signs on with AVIA Innovator Network

The large health system aims to learn from and compare notes on the IT successes of more than two dozen other peers, such as Rush, Providence St. Joseph, Sutter Health and more.
By Mike Miliard
December 13, 2017
01:26 PM
Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. Credit: Google Maps

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, with nearly two dozen hospitals and 500 care sites across Ohio and Kentucky, has joined the AVIA Innovator Network.

AVIA is an alliance of more than 24 leading-edge health systems who share strategies and technologies to deliver higher-quality and more efficient care.

[Also: Slavitt takes on senior advisor role with healthcare innovation network AVIA]

It employs a field-tested methodology, what AVIA calls an innovation blueprint, featuring customized organizational structures and repeatable processes to help health systems drive process improvements.

Mercy, the largest health system in Ohio, said it hopes to harness those innovative approaches and learn from its peers.

"Building an ecosystem of innovation partners is critical to achieving our vision of transforming care delivery across our ministry," Mercy CEO John Starcher said. "We recognize that some of the most innovative solutions may come from outside our organization and have joined the AVIA Innovator Network to accelerate the identification, adoption and dissemination of high-impact digital innovations.

Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety
