Mercy Health signs on with AVIA Innovator Network

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, with nearly two dozen hospitals and 500 care sites across Ohio and Kentucky, has joined the AVIA Innovator Network.

AVIA is an alliance of more than 24 leading-edge health systems who share strategies and technologies to deliver higher-quality and more efficient care.

It employs a field-tested methodology, what AVIA calls an innovation blueprint, featuring customized organizational structures and repeatable processes to help health systems drive process improvements.

Mercy, the largest health system in Ohio, said it hopes to harness those innovative approaches and learn from its peers.

"Building an ecosystem of innovation partners is critical to achieving our vision of transforming care delivery across our ministry," Mercy CEO John Starcher said. "We recognize that some of the most innovative solutions may come from outside our organization and have joined the AVIA Innovator Network to accelerate the identification, adoption and dissemination of high-impact digital innovations.

