Menninger Clinic to roll out Cerner Millennium EHR in the cloud

Behavioral health clinic becomes the latest provider to turn to the cloud for electronic health record, patient portal and revenue cycle management services.
By Bernie Monegain
April 23, 2018
10:11 AM
Cerner EHR cloud

Credit: Menninger Clinic

The Menninger Clinic, a behavioral healthcare hospital in Houston, Texas, has selected the new Cerner Integrated Behavioral Health model of Cerner Millenium.

In signing up for Cerner’s hosted electronic health record service, Menninger joins the increasing number of health systems opting for cloud-based EHR, patient portal, revenue cycle management and related services instead of maintaining software on-premise from vendors including athenahealth, Allscripts, Epic, eClinicalWorks, Meditech and others. 

[Also: New EHR go-lives, RFIs and other interesting moves so far in April]

Consultancy Black Book posted new research last week that found Epic, Cerner and Meditech rated highest in customer satisfaction but also suggested that the market is facing disruption from Google and Amazon as patients demand more technology from hospitals. 

At Menninger, Cerner’s Millennium cloud service will provide care teams with a unified health record. Also, the hospital will deploy Cerner’s portal to give patients and their families access to vital health data and allow for sharing self-reported information, scheduling appointments and communicating with care providers.

[Also: Black Book: Epic, Cerner, Meditech take top scores in new EHR survey but Amazon and Google pose threat to market]

The clinic will also roll out Cerner’s revenue cycle management technology to integrate financial and clinical data from the Cerner EHR into one patient record with the goal of making it easier for staff to measure and reduce the cost of care, Menninger said.

Menninger will also deploy a tailored version of Cerner’s Integrated Behavioral Health cloud-based shared services solution of health IT applications and services. 

Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
