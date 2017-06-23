Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Memorial, Orange Care ink population health pact using Epic Healthy Planet

Providers claim to be the first independent organizations harnessing Epic’s Connect to collectively manage patients.
By Tom Sullivan
June 23, 2017
02:13 PM
Memorial Healthcare and Orange Care Group revealed a new technology partnership Friday to connect the hospital system with Orange’s accountable care organization and independent physician association via Epic’s Connect program.

The tech partnership arose from ongoing conversations about data sharing and how to make it easier for Orange to navigate its patients through Memorial’s system and close gaps in care, according to Orange EVP and COO Frank Exposito.

“These discussions evolved into the opportunity to share their Epic platform,” Exposito said. “It became increasingly clear that the best way to seamlessly care for our shared population would be a single platform.”

That decision resulted in what Orange and Memorial consider to be a first-of-its -kind arrangement because it enables clinicians to manage shared patients collectively and all access the same information — rather than exchanging data between various electronic health records systems.

Orange Care Group, in turn, can make the Epic EHR and population health management platform available to its providers to give independent ambulatory practices tools to coordinate and manage patient care.

What’s more, Orange's 700 providers will have an entry into Epic’s Connect.

“Our providers will now be able to access and share this clinical information through the Epic platform, which includes close to 60 percent of all U.S. patient charts,” Exposito said.

