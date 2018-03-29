Meet the modern healthcare CIO: A business leader that is casting off their traditional IT role

The mission of the chief information officer is shifting quickly toward innovation, transformation and revenue generation, with organizations leaning on these execs more for their sociology and business school training than IT chops.
By Tom Sullivan and Mike Miliard
March 29, 2018
02:18 PM
Share
healthcare CIOs

John Halamka of Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, David Chou of Children's Mercy Kansas City and David Higginson of Phoenix Children's Hospital speaking at various HIMSS events.

The acronym for chief information officer is perhaps the last remaining link to the role CIOs have historically played.

"Today's CIO is no longer an engineering expert provisioning hardware and software," said John Halamka, a longtime holder of that title at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "The CIO broadly communicates, convenes governance groups and supports innovation."

Indeed, the role is changing and CIOs — and other IT pros as well — must keep pace with new skill sets to thrive in their careers.

The CIO's third wave

As Phoenix Children's Hospital Chief Information Officer David Higginson sees it, there have been three ages of the CIO so far in U.S. healthcare.

"In the '80s and '90s it was kind of a plumber type person who got the network working, got the servers running, got the emails going, and that was their job," Higginson explained in an interview at HIMSS18. "Next, in the 2000s, we got into having great big budgets and being tasked by the organization to 'Go make this thing happen.' I think a lot of CIOs today did really well in that project management, system implementation-type field."

Those first and second waves were critically important to the digitization of healthcare but they are now effectively over at all but small and rural providers.

"The potential role for the CIO is to be the digital transformation person who's going to understand what's going on with business and then apply technology to get something out of it."

David Higginson, Phoenix Children's Hospital

Hospital technology leaders, in fact, have moved beyond desktop support and implementation to an era of innovation and constant information knowledge, said Sam Hanna, Chief Innovations Officer at PricewaterhouseCoopers Industries Integrated Solutions Accelerator.

"Gone are the days of tactical and project management expertise," said Hanna, who is also a professor of healthcare strategy and program director of the Masters of Science in Management of Healthcare Informatics and Analytics at The George Washington University's School of Public Health.

"To be effective, the role requires transformational thinking, real-world innovation experience, and the ability to connect multiple pieces of strategy, technology and people together for better sustainable outcomes," he said.

Technology's third platform

Most health systems in the U.S. have their IT infrastructure in place and operational. But with electronic health records nearly ubiquitous, the next charges are connectivity, interoperability, optimization and innovating on top of the digitized platform to further strategic goals.

"We're moving toward more of an information science," Higginson said. "All that effort and all that money we've spent getting data into the system – now what are we going to do with it?"

Perhaps not coincidentally the third wave for CIOs comes at the same time as what analyst house IDC described as the Third Platform. Built on the four pillars of digital transformation big data and analytics, cloud computing, mobile and social (otherwise known b as SMAC for social, mobile, analytics and cloud), IDC predicted that the Third Platform will fuel innovation for the next two decades, in healthcare as well as other industries, of course.

"Today's CIO is no longer an engineering expert provisioning hardware and software. The CIO broadly communicates, convenes governance groups and supports innovation."

John Halamka, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

As hospitals move toward information science and embark on digital transformation those overarching trends, effectively running on the Third Platform, will further change CIOs' jobs along with the very nature of the IT shops they spearhead.

"The modern CIO procures services, often from cloud providers, based on business requirements," Halmaka said. 

Going out to the cloud for analytics, clinical decision support, EHRs, not to mention a raft of mobile apps and social networks, might seem like something everybody does nowadays but it's still a radically different model than IT departments packed with software architects and programmers building proprietary programs or keeping massive databases and enterprise apps up and running.

"The potential role for the CIO is to be the digital transformation person who's going to understand what's going on with business and then apply technology to get something out of it," Phoenix Children's Higginson said.

Hanna added that it is imperative technology executives are able to lead an IT team that works much like a think tank within hospitals to drives innovation.

"The skills," Halamka said, "are more aligned with sociology and business school training than technology."

What's next? 

As chief information officers and hospitals turn their focus from technology to information, the CIO role is evolving into a full-fledged executive charged with generating revenue and scaling the digital business.

Indeed, a new type of executive that builds on traditional CIO skills is emerging to meet that demand. Sometimes that means changes in title, such as chiefs of innovation or transformation – or new mashups such as chief information and analytics officer or, in the case of David Chou of Children's Mercy Kansas City, chief information and digital officer.

Chou explained that the CDO role is to be a strategic agent with "business insight, change energy and a more explicit transformational focus," than more traditional IT leaders, responsible for building and maintaining infrastructure and networks. 

"This shift necessitates big changes in strategy, culture, organization and competency that extend beyond the IT organization to encompass all business functions," Chou said. 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com
Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Network Infrastructure, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

39 hospitals now using Apple Health Records

A screensnap of Apple's personal health record feature with iOS 11.3.

Top Story
Apple reveals 39 hospitals to launch Apple Health Records

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

healthcare CIOs

John Halamka of Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, David Chou of Children's Mercy Kansas City and David Higginson of Phoenix Children's Hospital speaking at various HIMSS events.

The modern CIO: A business leader more than an IT pro
IU, Regenstrief
IU, Regenstrief publish blueprint evidence-based medicine
Lyft joins with Acuity Link
Lyft joins with Acuity Link, expands access to SNFs and nursing homes
Veterans Affairs EHR

VA Secretary Shulkin testifying during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on March 15. Credit: C-span

Shulkin slams 'toxic' Washington, speaks out against VA privatization
David Shulkin Veteran Affairs
POLL: What's next for VA's EHR plan?
Imaging IT leaders affirm enterprise imaging is a prerequisite to value-based care
veterans affairs

VA Secretary David Shulkin speaks at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas in early March.

Trump dumps Shulkin, goes with personal doctor instead
Medical supply shortage
Using inventory analytics can help reduce cost, shortage of medical supplies