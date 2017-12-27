Women In Health IT

MedStar Health partners with startup to pilot prenatal app

Hospital testing iPhone-based software to track weight and blood pressure of expecting mothers.
Bernie Monegain
December 27, 2017
MedStar Health announced that it will begin offering expectant mothers a “Mommy Kit” containing an iPhone app, wireless weight scale and wireless blood pressure cuff. 

The not-for-profit health system in Maryland and the Washington, DC area, said it joined forces with startup Babyscripts 

The kit can be used to generate patient data that, in turn, is captured and transmitted automatically to both the user and the clinic. The Babyscripts app also delivers evidence-based guidelines approved by the patient’s obstetrician in the form of daily nutritional, medical and lifestyle action items.

“With Babyscripts, we can communicate with patients between office visits and collect vital data that could lead to improved quality of care,” Tamika Auguste, MD, Director of OB/GYN Simulation at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “A more informed patient coupled with more data for the physician leads to a better pregnancy experience all around.”

Babyscripts co-founder and president Juan Pablo Segura said the kit will help MedStar and other hospitals both manage patient care outside the clinic setting and promote wellness. 

Babyscripts is a member of 1776, a global startup incubator and seed fund based in Washington, DC. In April 2014, MedStar Health joined 1776 as a Founding Partner with the intention of finding the best emerging solutions to difficult challenges faced in healthcare.

MedStar said it will embark on a 60-patient roll-out at three facilities to start, with the goal of expanding to all 10 MedStar hospitals.

