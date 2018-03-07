Medsphere partners with Amazon Web Services, moves CareVue EHR to the cloud

The open-source platform, which is layered with healthcare-specific security measures, offers community hospitals a cost-effective option for managing their data.
By Mike Miliard
March 07, 2018
06:27 PM
Share
Medsphere Amazon Web Services cloud computing

LAS VEGAS – Medsphere Systems is moving its CareVue electronic health record to Amazon Web Services' cloud infrastructure, the company announced at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

The open-source, subscription-based CareVue EHR, whose OpenVista technology derives from the VA's pioneering VistA system, now offers small, rural and community hospitals a platform-as-a-service option to manage their data, bolstered with extra cybersecurity measures on top of AWS' own robust security protections.

"Our goal has been to balance out the tension between security and system access, and we’re confident that CareVue Cloud creates peace of mind without putting unnecessary burdens on clinicians," said Medsphere CEO Irv Lichtenwald in a statement.

Many hospitals and health systems have long harbored deep skepticism about the security vulnerabilities of cloud-based IT systems, but in recent years technology decision-makers have been increasingly convinced that the cloud offers strong data protections while also enabling speed, agility and cost-efficiencies.

At HIMSS18 on Tuesday, Mark Johnston, director of global business development for healthcare, life sciences and agriculture technology at AWS, agreed that industry-wide there's been a tipping point of sorts that has changed a lot of minds about the cloud.

That partly has to do with Amazon’s' strong cybersecurity track record, he said. 

"We have a really significant portfolio of security services now that people can basically take as Lego bricks and just put together," he said. "It helps organizations build more robust, scalable, secure, compliant solutions, with a fraction of the effort they would if they were to host it in their own data centers."

For its part, Medsphere aims to reassure its hospital customers by adding to AWS' system redundancy safe sharing protocols – protections many hospitals are would be hard-pressed to build on their own – with even more security features for CareVue Cloud.

Medsphere officials say these include a security-focused design philosophy (separate systems are isolated from each other, while live and backup systems are geographically distinct); access control (communication via IPsec VPNs and multi-factor authentication); data encryption (both in transit and at rest) and disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities (enabled by constant data replication and hourly system snapshots).

Earlier this week, Johnston presented a session at the HIMSS Cloud Computing Forum and aimed to debunk various outmoded myths about the cloud. He encourages open minds about what tech-as-a-service can do for health organizations of all shapes and sizes.

"It's here, folks, it's time to get going," he said. "Let's leave all our old belief structures behind and reinvent our organizations so we can transform healthcare."

Full HIMSS18 Coverage

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), HIMSS18
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Judy Faulkner Epic
Top Story
Judy Faulkner comes to HIMSS18 with CHRs on her mind

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know
HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV

More Stories

Medsphere Amazon Web Services cloud computing
How Amazon helped Medsphere move its EHR to the cloud
HHS regulations

HHS panel speaking at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

HHS seeing ‘culture change’ when it comes to data sharing
A realistic look at the hype of machine learning and AI

Leonard D’Avolio, co-founder of Cyft, speaking at HIMSS18 on Monday.

A realistic look at the hype of machine learning and AI
google cloud
Healthcare AI vendors unveil financing and new tech at HIMSS18
Google cloud APIs healthcare

Gregory Moore, MD, Google Cloud’s vice president of healthcare, speaking at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

Execs tout APIs, asks healthcare to 'share shamelessly'
Microsoft says AI and cloud computing are giving precision medicine a boost

Chris Sakalosky, vice president of U.S Health and Life Sciences for Microsoft, speaking at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

Microsoft says AI and cloud computing are giving precision medicine a boost
Healthcare CIO leadership

Phoenix Children’s Chief Information Officer David Higginson speaking at HIMSS18 on Tuesday.

Techies no more: Today CIOs are essential leaders in healthcare
value-based care
Vendors unleash value-based care offerings at HIMSS18