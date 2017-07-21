Interoperability

Meditech to launch CommonWell data-sharing capabilities in 2018

The EHR vendor will be one of the first alliance members to deploy Argonaut Project FHIR specs to its customers, officials say.
By Mike Miliard
July 21, 2017
01:13 PM
Meditech, which first joined the CommonWell Health Alliance in 2015, will begin offering its interoperability capabilities to clients early 2018, the company announced.

First launched in 2013 by Allscripts, athenahealth, Cerner, Greenway, McKesson and RelayHealth, the alliance has since seen dozens of other IT companies joining vendor-neutral data-sharing initiative.

Meditech was the largest subsequent EHR vendor to sign on with the group, as a contributor member.

As a partner with HL7's Argonaut Project, the company will be among the first CommonWell members to deploy its FHIR specifications to its customers, including find document references and retrieve document resources, officials say – laying the foundation for even more comprehensive sharing of discrete data segments in the years ahead.

Today, CommonWell services are live at more than 5,000 provider sites nationwide. In late 2016, the alliance announced a broader interoperability partnership with Carequality, which now represents more than 90 percent of the acute EHR market and nearly 60 percent of the ambulatory EHR market in the U.S.

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability
