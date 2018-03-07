MedCrypt wins Venture Connect prize

LAS VEGAS – Medcrypt, an Encinitas, California-based startup that uses APIs to help medical device companies secure themselves against hackers and security breaches, on Thursday won the HIMSS Venture Connect startup contest held at HIMSS18.

The announcement marked the culmination of a day-long event hosted by Health 2.0 that featured insights into healthcare funding from startups and investors, as well as the pitch competition, judged by a panel of five investors including notable angel investor Esther Dyson.

Medcrypt offers a suite of APIs that medical device software makers can call to incorporate various security features such as data encryption and cryptographic signing to validate all instructions sent to a device. The APIs also connect devices to the MedCrypt Node, which manages public keys and user permissions, as well as monitoring the device for potential breaches.

In addition to MedCrypt, other startups in the program included artificial pancreas maker admetsys, NICU feeding management company Keriton, algorithm-driven CRM SymphonyRM, healthcare texting startup WELL, and Wellpepper, which offers customized digital treatment plans.

