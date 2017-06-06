Privacy & Security

MDLive data privacy lawsuit curiously dropped without settlement

The law firm Edelson PC sued the telemedicine company for privacy violations in April but voluntarily dismissed the suit in June.
By Jonah Comstock
June 06, 2017
09:55 AM
Share
MDlive privacy lawsuit

The class action lawsuit against MDLive is over, almost before it began. Just one month after the law firm Edelson PC sued the telemedicine company for privacy violations, the plaintiff, Joan Richards, has voluntarily dismissed the suit. The abrupt end of the suit, without any monetary settlement by MDLive, is a little baffling. We've reached out to a number of personnel from Edelson PC for comment and will update if we hear more.

“Privacy and patient confidentiality are at the heart of everything we do, and MDLive will continue to rigorously review and evolve our technology and processes to safeguard member information and build trust in the telehealth industry,” MDLive CEO Scott Decker said in a statement. “We are thrilled this lawsuit was appropriately dismissed as we continue pursuing MDLive's goal of enabling 24/7/365 access to affordable virtual healthcare for consumers, employers, health plans and health systems across the US.”

Back in April, Edelson PC filed the suit alleging that MDLive takes screenshots of sensitive patient health information and sends them to TestFairy, an Israeli company that does quality control on apps, and that this is a violation of patient privacy. MDLive responded with a fact sheet detailing the relationship between MDLive and TestFairy and asserting that there had been no HIPAA breach and nothing was improper about the relationship.

As we noted in April, Edelson PC is a lawfirm that's somewhat notorious in Silicon Valley for filing lawsuits related to privacy and security. In the past, it's taken on Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix as well as many smaller companies. According to a feature on the firm the New York Times ran in 2015, Edelson sees itself as a sort of private AG, suing companies to defend consumers and promote better behavior from the tech sector. Their detractors in the valley, on the other hand, consider them to be out for self-enrichment at the expense of well-to-do tech companies.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Mobile, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

What happens when cybercriminals start hacking gene editing technology?
cybersecurity hacking gene technology

Most Read

eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care
eClinicalWorks whistleblower: NYC health department was indifferent to EHR flaws
DOJ demands eClinicalWorks transfer data to rival EHRs
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Analytics
Precision Medicine

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
EHRs

Video

Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning

More Stories

serving public health from population health
Only you can separate public health from population...
MDlive privacy lawsuit
MDLive data privacy lawsuit curiously dropped without...
Cerner EHR replaces VA VistA

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, MD, addressed reporters at the White House on Monday to explain the agency's decision to update their EHR system with Cerner.

VA secretary: Cerner EHR choice brings big clinical gains
Watson pilot for oncology
Hackensack Meridian test Cota, Watson pilot to boost...
EHRs improving
Hospitals, turn up the heat on vendors if you want EHRs...
Poll: Cerner gets big VA contract, are you surprised?
Poll: Cerner gets big VA contract, are you surprised?
VA VistA picks Cerner

President Trump starts off his press conference on Monday with the announcement about the VA replacing VistA with Cerner. 

VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will...
Mary Meeker healthcare innovation
Digital health has hit an inflection point, says famed...