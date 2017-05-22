Health Information Exchange (HIE)

McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain

Value-based care company joins heavy-hitters such as a IBM and Kaiser Permanente to explore new avenues for digital ledger platforms in the health industry.
By Mike Miliard
May 22, 2017
03:53 PM
Share
McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain

Change Healthcare has signed on with the Linux Foundation's blockchain-focused Hyperledger initiative, the first healthcare organization to join the industry group at the premier level.

Other premier members of Hyperledger, which aims to advance blockchain technology across all industries, include Accenture, IBM, Intel and SAP. General members include Kaiser Permanente, NTT Data, VMware and more.

Change Healthcare's Chief Technology Officer Aaron Symanski will join Hyperledger's governing board.

[Also: How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?]

"Blockchain is a promising and exciting new technology for secure online transactions," said Symanski, in a statement. "But it's crucial that healthcare leaders step up to champion innovation to help take blockchain from its early implementations to tomorrow's healthcare IT solutions.”

Hyperledger's goal is to spread blockchain and distributed ledger technology as a way for various organizations to deploy industry-specific apps, platforms and hardware systems. Its 140 members come from industries such as healthcare, finance, aeronautics and the Internet of Things.

Hyperledger's Healthcare Working Group, launched this past October, now comprises more than 425 technologists and provider executives working to develop new applications for blockchain technology in the healthcare industry.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Analytics, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Network Infrastructure
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization
Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization

Most Read

VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than you think

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than...
GE Women in Global Health

Global Health stats from the World Health Organization Assembly underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

GE Healthcare, Women in Global Health pay tribute to ‘...
IBM, Rensselaer Polytech launch AI, cognitive computing...
Hospitals might be getting better at breach reporting
House takes up scheduling, prescription drug data...
takeover athenahealth
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?

(Flickr photo)

Rite Aid’s ecommerce platform breached, personal info...