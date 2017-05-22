McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain

Change Healthcare has signed on with the Linux Foundation's blockchain-focused Hyperledger initiative, the first healthcare organization to join the industry group at the premier level.

Other premier members of Hyperledger, which aims to advance blockchain technology across all industries, include Accenture, IBM, Intel and SAP. General members include Kaiser Permanente, NTT Data, VMware and more.

Change Healthcare's Chief Technology Officer Aaron Symanski will join Hyperledger's governing board.

[Also: How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?]

"Blockchain is a promising and exciting new technology for secure online transactions," said Symanski, in a statement. "But it's crucial that healthcare leaders step up to champion innovation to help take blockchain from its early implementations to tomorrow's healthcare IT solutions.”

Hyperledger's goal is to spread blockchain and distributed ledger technology as a way for various organizations to deploy industry-specific apps, platforms and hardware systems. Its 140 members come from industries such as healthcare, finance, aeronautics and the Internet of Things.

Hyperledger's Healthcare Working Group, launched this past October, now comprises more than 425 technologists and provider executives working to develop new applications for blockchain technology in the healthcare industry.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN

Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn