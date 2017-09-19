Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Mayo unveils EHR-integrated clinical decision support tool for ordering lab tests

Doctors can use the software to access best practices while hospitals can access analytics to understand and manage test ordering trends.
By Tom Sullivan
September 19, 2017
11:20 AM
Share
Mayo EHR

Mayo Clinic and National Decision Support Company announced on Tuesday a new offering that enables physicians to access clinical guidance about laboratory tests at the point of care.

The new offering comes as hospitals, EHR vendors, the federal government and others in the healthcare industry are looking to incorporate more actionable clinical decisions support capabilities into electronic health records.

Earlier this month, for instance, the Clinical Decision Support Coalition posted voluntary guideline for designing such decision making tools in response to provisions in the 21st Century Cures Act that moves some CDS products outside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory scope.

[Also: HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum to focus on the information revolution]

The new CareSelect Lab software, for its part, is a clinical decision support tool that the organizations said aggregates Mayo’s medical knowledge about health conditions and is integrated into electronic health record platforms to essentially deliver best practices through NDSC’s CareSelect platform.

NDSC CEO Michael Mardini said the combination means that customers can access more 1,500 care models that Mayo maintains.

Physicians can tap into CareLab for guidance on laboratory, pathology and genetic testing, as well as interact directly with the guidelines from their EHR workflow to access information about appropriate tests to order.

And at the enterprise level, hospitals using CareSelect and CareLab can also view analytics benchmark to compare doctors ordering patterns, better understand overall test trends and pinpoint gaps in care, Mayo and NDSC said.

Mayo’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology chair William Morice, MD, said the tools can help physicians reduce common mistakes, whether those doctors are on staff at Mayo or access its lab tests.

“We must extend to them the same decision guidance that we avail to our own physicians and scientists,” Morice said. “And we must do so in a way that integrates with their current workflows and systems.”

Although Mayo did not state how much CareLab or the CareSelect platform cost, it did disclose a financial interest in the product and said it will allocate the revenue it earns from the product for its not-for-profit education, patient care and research work.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

UI Health to replace legacy system with $62 million Epic EHR
Epic EHR

UI Health in Chicago will spend $62 million over seven years to roll out the Epic EHR. Photo via UI Health

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Healthcare attorney Barry Herrin on the value of the NIST Risk Management Framework
Penn Medicine CISO Dan Costantino on cybersecurity resource allocation
Former DHS Secretary Tom Ridge on what hospitals can learn from the intelligence community
Bill Parkinson of Unisys
Unsecured medical devices leave doors wide open to cybercriminals

More Stories

Mayo EHR
Mayo unveils EHR-integrated clinical decision support...
From science fiction to real world: Emerging technologies poised to disrupt healthcare
From science fiction to real world: Emerging...
telemedicine offered by employers
Almost all large employers plan to offer telehealth in...
EHR interoperability
Successful EHR interoperability starts locally
Epic MyChart

The Mayo Clinic wants to share the symptom assessment tool with other healthcare providers to help patients.

Epic, Mayo Clinic team up to integrate symptom checker...
phishing attack

The phishing attack at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia occurred five months ago. Photo via Google Maps

5 months after phishing attack, AU Medical reports...
telehealth House bill

The Texas Army National Guard moves through flooded Houston streets from Hurricane Harvey. U.S. Army photo

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma spotlight value of telehealth...
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Vik Nagjee speaking at the HIMSS event hosted in San Francisco in May.

HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum to focus...