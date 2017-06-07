Precision Medicine

Mayo Clinic sets sights on precision decision support at point-of-care

Licensing partnership with 2bPrecise aims to bring genomics into the EHR workflow.
By Mike Miliard
June 07, 2017
04:13 PM
In a collaboration meant to develop genomics-based protocols for precision medicine, Mayo Clinic is collaborating with Pittsburgh-based 2bPrecise, licensing its cloud-based platform to bring individualized clinical decision support to the point of care.

The platform combines clinical and genomic information, extracting patient-specific and presenting them to clinicians, within the EHR workflow, overlaying other sources of data help enable clinical genomics at point of care, said 2bPrecise officials.

The technology will help to make the most of Mayo Clinic's deep knowledge of electronic phenotyping algorithms, enabling them to more easily be incorporated into clinical protocols, and applied to outcomes research.

[Also: Intermountain preps precision medicine tool for commercialization]

"Mayo Clinic has a very robust genomics research discipline," said Assaf Halevy, founder and CEO of 2bPrecise, in a statement. "The wealth of both genetic research and clinical data within the clinic is staggering."

Initial work will focus on genetic cardiovascular disease, specifically familial hypercholesterolemia. 2bPrecise will integrate Mayo's FH algorithm into the platform, offering researchers with the ability to test and validate new protocols based on its insights, ultimately aiming for genomics-based CDS at the point of care.

Eventually, the plan is to share algorithms with with the larger medical community. As a nonprofit organization, Mayo will channel any revenue it receives from licensing the technology back into its healthcare research.

This is the second such announcement from a world-class U.S. health system this week. On Monday, Intermountain Healthcare said it would invest $15 million more into its Navican Genomics spin-off, getting it closer to bringing its TheraMap precision medicine technology to market.
 

Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Precision Medicine, Workflow
