Mayo Clinic partners with cloud startup Mytonomy to give cancer patients critical data

Mayo Clinic and Bethesda, Maryland–based cloud company Mytonomy are joining forces to provide timely information and education for patients.

Mytonomy and Mayo Clinic are developing short videos that address the most important patient questions and concerns that crop up during breast cancer treatment. The video content is designed to enable shared decision-making between patients and clinicians.

Mytonomy is applying modern, cognitive learning principles to healthcare to drive longitudinal patient activation and engagement through its Patient Experience Cloud platform. The goal is to improve outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

The startup, backed by Philips Health Technology Ventures and MedStar Health, pulled in $7 million in its Series-A funding round last December.

“Through our Patient Experience Cloud platform, we can deploy the new microlearning education, track usage and tailor personalized information,” Mytonomy CEO Anjali Kataria said in a statement.

Mayo Clinic Associate Medical Director Sandhya Pruthi, MD, added that Mayo and Mytonomy are combining their collective knowledge to essentially make it easier for cancer patients to understand and use the information.

“Traditional forms of oncology education have made huge strides in increasing patient motivation and improving clinical outcomes,” Pruthi said. “However, as approaches to learning have evolved, the emergence of new technologies and data analytics platforms, like those of Mytonomy, are enabling greater personalization to meet patients where they are today.”

