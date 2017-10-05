Clinical

Mayo Clinic, Oxford to collaborate on research and innovation

Partnership aims to create better outcomes for patients in all clinical areas.
By Bernie Monegain
October 05, 2017
02:18 PM
mayo clinic patient outcomes

Mayo Clinic is partnering with the University of Oxford, and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to boost medical research and patient care in all areas of innovation.

The institutions will collaborate on research, teaching and clinical care to drive advances in medicine.

“This transatlantic partnership will bring together leading researchers and clinicians from around the world,” Oxford University CEO Bruno Holthof, MD, said in a statement. “Together we will be able to attract more talent and funding in order to create better health outcomes for our patients.”

[Also: Mayo Clinic kicks off massive Epic EHR go-live]

Mayo Clinic Vice President Gianrico Farrugia, MD, sees the culturally aligned organizations – Oxford University, Oxford University Hospitals and Mayo Clinic – collaborating to drive better results for patients in all areas of medicine.”

Potential areas for collaboration include research projects, educational interactions and endeavors, practice pilots to focus on leading improvements in quality, integration and outcomes delivered, and the exchange of resources to support research, practice and educational activities.

Mayo Clinic and Oxford will also share space in London, where an independent business subsidiary has been formed to operate a clinic opening early in 2019.

Each year, Mayo Clinic, which serves more than 1.3 million patients worldwide, invests more than $500 million in clinical research. The health system has been recognized for high-quality healthcare more often than any other academic medical center in the United States. U.S. News & World Report again this year ranked Mayo Clinic in Rochester the best hospital in the nation.

