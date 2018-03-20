Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize

The award is given in partnership with Jefferson College of Population Health.
By Bernie Monegain
March 20, 2018
03:05 PM
Share
Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize

Credit: Google Street View

Hearst Health and the Jefferson College of Population Health announced today that the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance is the winner of the 2018 Hearst Health Prize.

The prize went to the organization for providing permanent housing for people coping with chronic homelessness.

[Also: Social determinants of health and the $1.7 trillion opportunity to slash spending]

"All of us at Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance see this award as validating the growing belief that a truly integrated healthcare system must include appropriate, supportive, safe and affordable housing," said Joe Finn, president and executive director of the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance, in accepting the award.

The alliance's Home and Healthy for Good program provides permanent supportive housing to address chronic homelessness and overutilization of acute care and emergency care by removing barriers to housing. Tenants live in leased, independent apartments or shared living arrangements that are integrated into the community.

They also have access to a broad range of comprehensive, community-based services, including medical and mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment, case management and vocational and life skills training.

"This program works in a unique way with nonprofit organizations for housing, using an evidence-based approach for measuring and managing its impact," Gregory Dorn, MD, president of Hearst Health said. "They have demonstrated how addressing a fundamental social need can generate meaningful health and financial outcomes."

The Hearst Health Prize applications were evaluated based on the program's population health impact or outcome. Impacts of the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance's Home and Healthy for Good program included:

  • A 78 percent reduction in utilization of emergency services within the first six months of housing; there is an increased utilization of mainstream systems of preventive and primary care.
  • Prior to entering the program, 29 percent of the participants were satisfied with their health. After housing, 63 percent of the participants reported satisfaction with health.
  • Since its founding, 981 adults experiencing chronic homelessness have been placed in permanent housing across Massachusetts.
  • Two thirds of the total Home and Healthy for Good population is either still housed or has left the program to move on to another type of permanent housing.

"Awarding the Hearst Health Prize to Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance acknowledges that housing and health are intertwined," David B. Nash, MD, dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health, said in a statement. "The provision of housing and related services are interventions that have an impact on issues such as readmissions, addiction, employment, mental health and preventive healthcare."

In addition to the $100,000 award to the winner, Hearst Health also gave $25,000 to each of the two finalists: Nurse-Family Partnership and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Videos:

• 2018 Winner: Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance [watch video]

• 2018 Finalist: Nurse-Family Partnership [watch video]

• 2018 Finalist: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center [watch video]

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Thinking of trying a blockchain project? Start here

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize

Credit: Google Street View

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize
AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
Kalorama highlights top 7 healthcare market disruptors
Arizona ACO adopts blockchain platform to improve outcomes, gain efficiencies
Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips

Credit: Google Street View

Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips
VA Secretary Shulkin taps UPMC exec to lead agency’s open API project
Managed print vs. managed content

Credit: Brother

Managed print vs. managed content: What healthcare executives should know
intermountain global DNA database

Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah. Photo via Google Maps

Intermountain building global DNA database