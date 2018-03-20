Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips

The organizations said they intend to establish digital pathology centers and to create best practices and protocols for the digital transformation of the field.
By Bernie Monegain
March 20, 2018
11:58 AM
Share
Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips

Credit: Google Street View

Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s announced on Tuesday that they will roll out Philips IntelliSite digital pathology tools to both enable research and support clinical diagnosis and collaboration.

Mass General and Brigham and Women’s, both part of Partners HealthCare in Boston, expect the work will help inform the use of digital pathology across the country using best practices and protocols.

Pathology is a branch of medicine that deals with the laboratory examination of samples of body tissue for diagnostic or forensic purposes.

Working with Phillips, the hospital leaders plan to establish digital pathology centers. Partners personnel and Philips engineers and scientists will work together on the project. The team will collaborate with Partners personnel and Philips engineers and scientists.

Jeff Golden, MD, chair of pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said the collaboration of two large academic institutions will be a boon for the future of digital pathology.

"There is tremendous opportunity not only to improve lab efficiency through increased access to information and images that eliminate the chance of materials being lost, broken, or misfiled, but also to dramatically enhance patient care through the deployment of advanced algorithms." Golden said in a statement.

Digital pathology incorporates digital images of tissue into the pathology workflow rather than conducting a visual examination of the slide via a microscope. The digital approach has gained momentum in recent years as benefits include automating workflow to enable pathologists to compile clinically actionable information. It also makes it easier to collaborate and share images.

David Louis, MD, pathologist-in-chief at Massachusetts General Hospital added that digital transformation of pathology is critical to the field for both patients and specialists.

"Determining how to integrate intelligent technology into workflows is a first step to change how pathologists work on a day-to-day basis and to allow for the introduction and development of artificial intelligence in diagnostic anatomic pathology," Louis said.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Thinking of trying a blockchain project? Start here

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize

Credit: Google Street View

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize
AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
Kalorama highlights top 7 healthcare market disruptors
Arizona ACO adopts blockchain platform to improve outcomes, gain efficiencies
Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips

Credit: Google Street View

Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips
VA Secretary Shulkin taps UPMC exec to lead agency’s open API project
Managed print vs. managed content

Credit: Brother

Managed print vs. managed content: What healthcare executives should know
intermountain global DNA database

Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah. Photo via Google Maps

Intermountain building global DNA database