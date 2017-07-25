Artificial Intelligence

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk trade jabs over power of AI

Despite Musk's fears for the growing sophistication of artificial intelligence, Zuckerberg says the potential to improve healthcare is one of its biggest promises.
By Mike Miliard
July 25, 2017
04:46 PM
Share
Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk on Artificial Intelligence

Two technology titans are in a verbal sparring match about the perils and promise of artificial intelligence in healthcare and beyond.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has recently been on a "billion-dollar crusade to stop the AI apocalypse," advocating for proactive regulations on a technology he seems to see as something of a Pandora's box.

He has called rapidly-evolving AI, with the potential to advance to the point where it spirals out of mere humans' control, the "biggest existential threat" we face, and a "fundamental risk to the existence of civilization."

[Also: Healthcare AI poised for explosive growth, big cost savings]

But in a Facebook Live interview this past weekend, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized such doom-saying.

"With AI, especially, I'm really optimistic," said Zuckerberg, highlighting the benefits AI is enabling in medicine, pharmaceuticals and more.

Zuckerberg cited enhanced diagnostic capabilities and more innovative avenues for drug discovery as just two areas where AI is already changing the world for the better.

[Also: How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems in 2017]

"In the next five to 10 years, AI is going to deliver so many improvements in the quality of our lives," he said. "AI is already helping us diagnose diseases better, matching drugs with people depending what they're sick (with) so they can get treated better. It's going to help a whole lot of people get treated who wouldn't have had access to it before."

Zuckerberg took issue fear-mongering from his fellow Silicon Valley billionaire.

"I don't understand it," he said. "It's really negative and in some ways I think it is pretty irresponsible."

On Twitter today, Musk fired back that that's just the point: Zuckerberg doesn't understand.

"I've talked to Mark about this," he tweeted. "His understanding of the subject is limited."

Zuckerberg isn't the only tech expert to frame Musk's views as overly alarmist. But certainly the co-founder of OpenAI has done some hard thinking about artificial intelligence. With that research company, launched with a $1 billion endowment in 2015, Musk and other engineers aim to develop "safe" artificial intelligence by maintaining influence over the conditions under which it is created.

"Because of AI’s surprising history, it’s hard to predict when human-level AI might come within reach," according to OpenAI's website. "When it does, it’ll be important to have a leading research institution which can prioritize a good outcome for all over its own self-interest."

And it's not like Musk is shy about exploring the delicate line between the organic and the mechanical. Earlier this year he launched another company, Neuralink, to develop so-called "neural lace" technology that could enable the human brain to communicate directly with computers.

It was founded as a medical company, but Musk has said such vastly augmented mental processing power could also help prevent humankind from being reduced to "a pet or a house cat" for some future super-intelligent AI.

Whether AI evolves in such a dire direction or turns out to be a net-positive for humanity is still an open question at the moment. But in the near term, it's proliferating across hospitals and health systems in ways that could hardly be predicted just a few years ago.

As it does, there are ethical questions that need to be kept in mind as the technology fundamentally changes the way care is delivered.  

As healthcare workers are "displaced from their current roles by automation (and) retrained and reskilled to perform new ones, redirecting a significant section of that talent to operate and manage the ethics charge will prove beneficial," according to an Infosys report released in May.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

How knowing the difference between Petya and NotPetya can help security pros block malware
Petya NotPetya and security malware protection

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Machine learning 101: The healthcare opportunities are endless
Google strikes several hospital partnerships for machine learning research
Health Catalyst embeds new catalyst.ai machine learning across entire product line

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk on Artificial Intelligence
Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk trade jabs over power of AI
Senate vote on healthcare bill
Debate begins on health bill after 51-50 Senate vote

Cleveland Clinic's main campus. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

CVS Health, Cleveland Clinic expand clinical affiliation...
VA bill to improve care, wait times

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo by Dwight Burdette, Wikimedia Commons 

House passes VA medical scribes bill to reduce wait...
EHR installation
EHR installs carry huge financial risks, Moody's...
new Health Information Technology Advisory Committee
ONC looks to fill new Health Information Technology...

From left, Boston Children's Hospital's food service robot; UCSF robot assists patients at Mission Bay; Boston Children's medical record robot.

The robot boom is coming to healthcare, but not so much...
3 reasons tech matters for gender equality