Privacy & Security

Mark Cuban-backed blockchain platform could transform secure messaging

The decentralized technology offers stronger privacy protections than existing platforms since its multiple servers are less vulnerable to attack than a single access point.
By Mike Miliard
August 29, 2017
03:29 PM
Share
Mark Cuban-backed blockchain platform

Mark Cuban is an investor in Radical App, whose Mercury Protocol aims to change the way messages are exchanged based on a platform that has the inherent security of blockchain.

A communications tool based on the blockchain technology behind Ethereum cryptocurrency is getting big backing from billionaire Mark Cuban.

Cuban is an investor in Radical App, whose Mercury Protocol will soon launch a tool that aims to change the way messages are exchanged, especially on social media, based on a platform that has the inherent security of blockchain.

The decentralized technology offers much more robust privacy protections than existing platforms, given that its multiple servers are less vulnerable to attack than a single access point.

[Join Your Peers at HIMSS’ Healthcare Security Forum! Register Today]

There are no current healthcare use cases for the platform, but in an industry that has been exploring myriad blockchain-based projects – and has big challenges with message security – it seems possible that some could soon emerge.

In the meantime, it could reshape the privacy landscape for social media communication, which currently depends on mining behavioral data for advertising revenue.

Instead, the Mercury Protocol uses a "global messaging token," based on Ethereum's ERC20 standard, to incentivize participation. GMTs might be awarded to users for accomplishing certain tasks, such as creating content, inviting friends or achieving certain milestones. The open source project is also platform agnostic, which could help spread its uptake going forward.

"Any existing or future communication platform that integrates the Mercury Protocol will theoretically be able to exchange content across previously isolated privatized applications, increase user privacy by creating monetization strategies that do not depend upon their behavioral data, leverage tokens to encourage user participation, and provide stronger network security than a private system," according to a white paper explaining the technology.

The Mercury Protocol "allows any application or network, social or otherwise with the opportunity to generate revenue from participation rather than making its users the product," Cuban told TechCrunch. "It also provides mechanisms to reward positive contributions and interactions, which in turn should change the interpersonal dynamics of the network for the better."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

What's next for health information exchanges?
HIE business models

Mission Hospital is part of SHIEC through St. Joseph Health network in California.

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

St. Jude pacemakers
FDA to patients with St. Jude pacemakers: Update needed...
information blocking
Health IT vendors, trade groups demand HHS eradicate...
Mark Cuban-backed blockchain platform

Mark Cuban is an investor in Radical App, whose Mercury Protocol aims to change the way messages are exchanged based on a platform that has the inherent security of blockchain.

Mark Cuban-backed blockchain platform could transform...
8 execs resign from Trump’s cybersecurity council

Trump at his rally in Phoenix on Aug. 22.

8 execs resign from Trump's cybersecurity council
Intermountain moves to open IT platform
Intermountain begins shift to open IT platform
Indiana EHR update to fight opioid crisis

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaking at the RNC in 2016.

Indiana will integrate PDMP into EHRs statewide to fight...
NHS Lanarkshire hit by ransomware

The NHS Lanarkshire corporate office in the U.K. Photo via Google Maps

WannaCry victim NHS Lanarkshire hit by new ransomware...
Advisory Board sells healthcare business to Optum
Advisory Board sells healthcare business to Optum,...