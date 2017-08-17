Population Health

MAP Health adopts health language system for population health platform

The behavioral health IT vendor is integrating the terms technology from Wolters Kluwer Health to enhance interoperability and optimize analytics.
By Bill Siwicki
August 17, 2017
02:19 PM
A screensnap from MAP Behavioral Health Management.

MAP Health Management, a vendor of telehealth systems and other health IT for behavioral health providers, is integrating Health Language, a terminology management system from Wolters Kluwer Health, to enhance interoperability and support more compliant data exchange within its behavioral health platform.

By integrating the terminology and data management system, MAP will enhance analytics capabilities for its healthcare organization clients and address the sharing of sensitive patient information, the vendor said.

This is especially the case in the behavioral health sector, MAP said, where providers must adequately address the nuances of sharing and protecting sensitive patient information – a category defined by high disclosure risks and often associated with mental health, genetics, substance abuse, reproductive care, sexually transmitted diseases and other sensitive conditions.

MAP is using Health Language interoperability and mapping systems to establish a single information source, promote interoperability, and optimize analytics for regulatory and value-based programs, it said. Specifically, MAP will leverage what Wolters Kluwer calls Sensitivity Codes to identify and filter sensitive information to keep it from leaving a patient’s provider organization.

These include nearly 40,000 clinical and claims codes covering substance abuse, mental health, sexually transmitted diseases and family planning groups. This approach, Wolters Kluwer said, will enable MAP to meet and exceed legal and regulatory standards and hospital policies while also meeting clinical and financial outcomes.

Collaborative population health management is critical to improving clinical and financial outcomes in the behavioral health sector, said Avi Mukherjee, chief technology officer at MAP Health Management.

“Providers may be reluctant to share patient records to avoid breach of patient confidentiality,” Mukherjee said. “The Health Language platform alleviates these concerns and ensures our clients can provide primary care providers and behavioral health specialists access to the most complete and accurate patient data while also giving the patients they serve confidence that sensitive information is protected.”

Population Health
